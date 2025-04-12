Obituaries

CASSAR. On April 10, CHARLES (Director of Cassar Marine Group), aged 80, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family. He will be dearly remembered and missed by his wife Annie née Debono, his son Christopher and his wife Claire, his daughter Catherine and her husband Elton, and his most beloved grandchildren. He also leaves to mourn his loss his siblings John, Maria, Anthony and Joseph, and their respective spouses, nieces and nephews as well as extended family and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated on Monday, April 14, at 10am, at Christ the King basilica church, Paola, followed by private interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Instead of flowers, a donation to Puttinu Cares would be very much appreciated. Lord, grant Charles eternal peace.

DE GIOVANNI. On April 11, JOSEPH of Swieqi, aged 76, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He will be remembered and cherished by his wife Pauline, his son Karl and his wife Lara, his brothers Salvinu and his wife Miriam, Antoine, widower of Catherine, his in-laws and their respective spouses, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Monday, April 14, at 1.30pm, for Tal-Ibraġ parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2.30pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Transplant Support Group, Ħamrun, and Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest. The family would like to thank the staff at the Renal Unit and the Cardiac Medical Ward at Mater Dei Hospital.

MESSINA MARIO aged 70, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, April 5, surrounded by his family. He leaves to mourn his great loss his wife Rosalie, his daughters Danielle and Kara and his most beloved grandson Gabriel. He also leaves to mourn his loss his siblings Charles, Joe, Gladys, Alex, Pauline, Martin and Joanna and their respective spouses, nieces and nephews, Svetlana, as well as his friends of which there were many. His family would like to thank everyone who gave him comfort and support. Mass for the repose of his soul will be celebrated on Saturday, April 12, at 8am, at Our Lady of Sorrows parish church, St Paul’s Bay, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. We hold the Hospice staff who looked after Mario very dear to our hearts and request that instead of flowers, contributions to Hospice Malta, St Venera, would be very much appreciated. Lord, grant Mario eternal peace.

In Memoriam

MILLER. Remembering with love and deep gratitude our dearest mother LILIAN, today, the 14th anniversary of her passing to a better life and reunited with her much-loved husband Francis. Never forgotten by her children Madeleine, Joan, Malcolm and Caroline, and their families.

VELLA. In loving memory of CARMEN, today the second anniversary of her demise. A loving sister and aunt who is deeply missed and fondly remembered by her sisters May and Marjorie, her brother Edward, her sisters-in-law and all her nephews and nieces. Please keep her in your prayers.

VELLA. Treasured memories of our beloved aunt CARMEN (Cemcem), today the second anniversary of her demise. With everlasting gratitude for having had her in our lives, we ask the Lord to grant her eternal rest. Katrine, Chantal, Danielle, Nicole and our families.

