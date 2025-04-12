Tattoos in Malta

I refer to Terence Mirabelli’s article ‘The changing face of tattoos in Malta’ (April 4) on the rising popularity and normalisation of tattoos, which presents a compelling narrative of personal empowerment, cultural evolution and artistic expression.

Through the voices of individuals like Ingrid Ross, Darren Micallef and Julia Calleja, we gain insight into how tattoos have shifted from taboo to mainstream, becoming symbols of personal milestones, healing and identity. These stories certainly highlight the deeply personal and emotional dimensions of body art, showing how tattoos can represent transformation, resilience and belonging.

However, while these personal stories are powerful, they also raise important questions that align with some of the broader concerns discussed in the article on tattoos’ negative societal impacts.

Firstly, the permanence of tattoos remains a major issue. Calleja, despite embracing most of her inked identity, admits to regret and the need for cover-ups. Her painful experience with laser removal underscores a broader reality: decisions made in youth, especially under emotional or peer influence, can have lasting consequences that are expensive or difficult to reverse. The trend of spontaneous tattoos – like Micallef’s holiday ink or groups getting matching tattoos on a whim – further reflects how impulsive choices can lead to long-term implications.

Secondly, the article unintentionally reveals an underlying concern with trends overtaking meaning. Tattoo artist Lisa Falzon notes how dozens of young clients opted for “lemons” as tattoos, often unable to explain why. This raises questions about how cultural fads, driven by social media or peer pressure, might dilute the intentionality behind body art. When tattoos become memes or aesthetic accessories, their original power as personal statements or cultural symbols risks being trivialised.

Moreover, while the article showcases Malta’s growing acceptance of tattoos, it also hints at persistent workplace and generational biases. Micallef’s experience of being asked to cover his tattoos in an open kitchen shows that, despite increased popularity, professional environments still harbour reservations.

This reality supports the argument that tattoos, particularly visible ones, can hinder employment opportunities or professional perceptions, especially in conservative fields.

The health aspect is touched on through licensing and safety regulations, which is encouraging. However, as tattooing becomes more accessible and studios multiply, maintaining consistent hygiene standards becomes increasingly important. With 300 artists now working in Malta, oversaturation may lead to variability in quality and safety – something not fully explored in the article but crucial for public health.

Finally, Calleja’s story offers a deeply emotional case for how tattoos can help individuals reclaim control over their bodies, particularly in the context of chronic illness or body dysmorphia. While this is a beautiful testament to tattoos as tools of healing and acceptance, it also emphasises the psychological role tattoos can play – sometimes serving as coping mechanisms.

As such, it’s worth considering how mental health professionals and body artists alike can work together to ensure individuals are making tattoo decisions for the right reasons and not as substitutes for deeper healing.

Peter Dingli – San Diego, California