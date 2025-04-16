Obituary

FENECH. On April 13, MARY ROSE, widow of Prof. Frederick F. Fenech, passed away peacefully at Mater Dei Hospital, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her great loss her daughter Josanne and her husband Michael Holloway, her son Thomas and his wife Ann, her beloved grandchildren Thomas and his wife Hanifa, Robert and his wife Kristina, Georgina, Matthew and his fiancée Sarah, Thomas and his wife Kelly, and her great-grandchildren, Frederick, Seymour, Isabelle, Olivia and Lawrence, her sister Mrs Marguerite Herrera, her sister-in-law Mrs Marlene Fenech, her nephews and nieces, her devoted carer Allen and many dear friends. The funeral cortege leaves St James Capua Hospital on Monday, April 21, at 8.30am, for St Julian’s parish church where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

CINI – ERIC. In loving memory of our beloved father, today being the 45th anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His children, their spouses and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ZAMMIT. Cherished memories of IRIS, a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, on the second anniversary of her demise. So sadly missed and fondly remembered by her partner Jimmy, her children Ian and Jacqui, Sandra and Ric, David and Valerie, Brigitte and Jan, Peter and Donaetienne, Sue and Michel, Anne Marie and Justin, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Forever in our hearts and prayers. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

Remembering a much loved, much cherished husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather DAVID PACE on this Good Friday, 18th of April, a year since he left us. Always loved; Sorely missed; Forever cherished. By his loving family. Clare, Sue, Michael and Martina, George, his eight grandchildren and his great-granddaughter. A Mass for his repose will be held today at 6.30 pm at St Patrick’s Church, Sliema. Family and friends are welcome to attend. May he rest in peace.

In loving memory of our darling angel STACEY ABDILLA on the 22nd anniversary of her demise. Deeply missed by her dad John, mum Georgina, sister Nadine and her husband Kurt, her niece Mia, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and many friends. Forever in our hearts and prayers. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In loving memory of IRIS ZAMMIT our dearest and most loving and caring mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, today the second anniversary of her passing away. Deeply missed and always in our thoughts and prayers. Not a day went by without her being there for us. Jim, her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

