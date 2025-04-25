Obituaries

MANGION. On April 19, PIO, passed away peacefully at Sunderland Royal Hospital, South Tyneside, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Brigid, née O’Callaghan, his sons Francis, Paul, Philip and his wife Lei Lei, his daughter Suzy and her husband Anthony and grandson Arthur, his sisters Josette and Paula and their families, in-laws, relatives and friends. Mass will be held at St Cuthberts RC, Old Elvet, Durham, followed by interment. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

VELLA. On April 23, Sr M GIOVANNA of the Sisters of Charity, aged 94, passed away peacefully to meet the Risen Lord. She leaves to mourn her loss the Congregation of the Sisters of Charity, relatives and friends. Mass praesente cadavere will be said today, Friday, April 25, at 9.30am, at the sisters’ convent in Balzan, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

AQUILINA – JOE. 21 years ago God chose you a better place but here you are still loved immensely and missed much. Rest in peace dearest Joe. Marionne, Sandra and Giuseppe, Kenneth and Marieta and grandson Marco.

COLEIRO. Unfading memories of my dear father FRANZ on the 56th anniversary of his death. Always remembered with love by Maria and family. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In loving memory of VICTOR SHAW on the second anniversary since he went to meet the Risen Lord, April 24th 2023. Deeply missed and fondly remembered by his wife Tessie, children Robert, Walter, Jeffrey and Karen, their spouses, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, relatives and friends. “Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him. May his soul and the souls of all the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace. Amen”. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be said on Sunday, 27th April at 9.30am, at Attard parish church.

In loving memory of JOELAN VELLA on the 24th anniversary of his call to eternal life. Like a star that burned so bright, His light continues to shine. Relatives and friends are cordially invited to participate in a Mass for the repose of his soul today, Friday, April 25 at 7.15pm at St Anne’s church, Żebbiegħ, Mġarr.

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.