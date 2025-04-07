In Memoriam

BONELLO DUPUIS – ALBERT. Today being his 11th anniversary. Wonderful and happy memories of a very special husband and father who loved and cared for us so much. May he rest in peace. Alex, Caroline and Veronica and their families.

BORG CARDONA. In memory of CHRIS, a loving husband and father, today being the first anniversary of his demise. Sadly missed and never forgotten by his loving wife Victoria, his children and grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BORG CARDONA – CHRIS. Loving and cherished memories of our dearly beloved brother on the first anniversary of his departure to a better life. You may be gone from us but we shall never stop remembering and loving you. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Your brothers Stanley, Colin, Adrian and Simon, together with our dear sister-in-law Victoria and our families.

On the 10th anniversary of his demise on April 7, 2015 Cherished and unfading memories of JOSEPH BROCKDORFF, entrepreneur, father, grandfather, and source of wise counsel. Fondly remembered, and never forgotten by loved ones and friends, JB's memory continues to inspire. Lord, grant him eternal rest

