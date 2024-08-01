Obituary

MICALLEF. On July 31, VINCENT, of Vittoriosa, aged 78, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his great loss his wife Mona, his children John, Maria, Anna and her husband Kenneth Camilleri, his beloved granddaughter Phoebe, his sister Frida, his nephew Ivan Tabone and his wife Ramona, his in-laws, other nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. The funeral will take place on Saturday, August 3 at St Lawrence Collegiate Church, Vittoriosa, where mass praesente cadavere will be said at 8.30am followed by interment in the family grave at St Lawrence cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BUSUTTIL. In loving memory of JACQUELINE on the 14th anniversary of her passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Fr Edgar, SJ, Walter and Angela, Anne, John and Henriette, Joseph and Charlotte, Poppy, Albina, Karina, Felix and Casper. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

BUSUTTIL. Fondest memories of our dear JOSEPH on the 40th anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His daughters Jane, wife of Frans Mercieca, and MaryAnn, wife of Joseph Sammut, grandchildren Rayann, Ben and Matthew. A prayer is solicited.

CAMILLERI – DENIS. In loving memory of our dear father on the 39th anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by his sons and daughter, Anthony and his wife Liliana, Marthese and her husband Lino Vella, Joseph and his wife Marceline, and Victor and his wife Anne, grandchildren, nephews and nieces. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. May the Lord grant him eternal peace. Kindly remember him in your prayers.

FRENDO – JOE. On his 53rd anniversary. Always so lovingly remembered by his children Henri and Margaret, M’Rose and David, Michael and Irene and all the family.

GALEA – MARY ROSE, née Degabriele, today her 10th anniversary. Lovingly remembered by her siblings Carmen, Alfred, Frankie, Tony, Anna, their spouses, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

GALEA CURMI – JOSETTE. Fond and grateful memories of a loving mother and sister, tomorrow the 24th anniversary of her passing away to a better life. In 2007 her husband Paul joined her in everlasting life. We miss you both greatly, but the love and faith you shared live on in the hearts of all whom you touched by your life. Their children and families, her brothers and their families. There will be a Mass celebrating their life tomorrow, August 2, at 7pm at Bon Pastur church, Balzan.

VASSALLO – MIMICI, née Miceli Farrugia. In loving memory of a dearest wife, mother and grandmother on the 11th anniversary of her meeting the Risen Lord. Sadly missed and daily in our prayers, her husband Francis and her children, Alexia and Michael, Adriana and Peter, Steffan and Nikki, and her grandchildren Antonia, Julia, Oliver, Jamie, Luca, Marcus, Robert and Andrew.

VASSALLO – MIMICI, née Miceli-Farrugia, 1.8.2013. Constantly missed. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Mark, Hélène, Marina, Alberto, Francesca and their families.

VELLA – IRIS. A beautiful mother and grandmother, today on her 11th anniversary. You are our most treasured memory locked inside our hearts forever and always. Felicity and Richard. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

