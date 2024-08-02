Obituaries

CHETCUTI – JOSEPH (Joe) of Paola, widower of Carmen, passed away peacefully on July 31, the eve of his 81st birthday. He leaves to mourn his loss his brother Alfred and his wife Lucia, his sisters Carrie, Helen, Mary and her husband Joseph Battistino and Carmen, widow of his brother Tony, as well as his in-laws Sheila Fenech, Francis Mifsud and Victor Axiak, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Saturday, August 3 at 10am, at Christ the King Basilica, Paola, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

ELLUL. On July 31, at Mater Dei Hospital, EMANUEL, passed away comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Grace, sons Stephen and his wife Josephine, Paul and his wife Moira, his daughter Krystle, and his beloved grandchildren Simeon, Jake and Kayley. He also leaves to mourn his loss his sisters and their husbands, his brother, his wife’s sisters and brother and their spouses, other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Saturday, August 3 at 10am at St Cajetan parish church, Ħamrun, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ARRIGO – Dr MAURICE V. ARRIGO. On the anniversary of his death. Deeply mourned by his children Noel, Peter and Marisa, grandchildren, other relatives and friends. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

BOFFA. In loving memory of JOSEPH E., il-Profs, on the 12th anniversary of his passing. Deeply missed and forever in our hearts, thoughts, and prayers. May the Lord grant him eternal rest. With love, Pauline, Lara, Nadia, and the rest of his family.

FARRUGIA. In loving memory of LYNETTE, née Mifsud, a dearly beloved mother and grandmother, on the 10th anniversary of her meeting with the Risen Lord, so loved and so missed by her children Fr Christopher, OFM, John and Susan, Celine and Norman and Elisabeth, and her grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GALEA CURMI – JOSETTE. Fond and grateful memories of a loving mother and sister, today the 24th anniversary of her passing away to a better life. In 2007 her husband Paul joined her in everlasting life. We miss you both greatly, but the love and faith you shared live on in the hearts of all whom you touched by your life. Their children and families, her brothers and their families. There will be a Mass celebrating their life today, August 2 at 7pm at Bon Pastur church, Balzan.

GATT. In loving memory of MARY, née Gauci, on the first anniversary since her passing. Your guidance and love continue to inspire us every day, as we remember and celebrate the beautiful life you lived. Your presence is deeply missed today on the first anniversary, and always. Forever missed by your husband Emanuel, daughter Terry, son-in-law Emanuel, grandchildren Jonathan, and Sirole, grandson-in-law Andrea, and great-granddaughter Elena. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GULIA – ALAN SALVADOR. In fond remembrance of our dear brother on the second anniversary of his passing away. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Kenneth, Gavin and his wife Fleur and his cherished niece and nephew Martina and Luigi. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PORTELLI. Treasured memories of our dear SAVIOUR (Limps) on the 19th anniversary of his passing away. Always greatly missed. Marguerite, Andrew and Debbie, Simon and Vanessa, Michael and Agnieszka, and grandchildren, Thomas, Luisa, Matthew, Andrea, Timmy, Kaya and Mila.

PORTELLI. In dear memory of SAVIOUR (Limps), today the anniversary of his passing away. Sadly missed by John and Vicky and their family.

PORTELLI. In dear memory of SAVIOUR (Limps), today the anniversary of his passing away. Greatly missed by Francis and Louise and their family.

PULIS. In loving memory of our dearest ALEXANDER GEORGE, a beloved father, grandfather, brother and uncle, today the third anniversary of his meeting with the Lord. Forever in the hearts and prayers of his daughter Daniela and her husband Mark Tabone, his precious grandsons Liam and Harry, his sisters Yvonne and Josette, his nephews Michael and Mark and their respective families. Forever loved and dearly missed. Dear Alex, we hold you close within our hearts and there you shall remain, to walk with us throughout our lives until we meet again and to live on in the hearts of those we love is not to die. All Masses said today at Jesus of Nazareth parish church, Sliema, and the 7.30 and 8.30am Masses at St Sebastian parish church, Qormi, will be for the repose of his soul. Dear Lord, grant him eternal life.

SPITERI GONZI – MICHAEL. In ever loving memory of a dear brother, especially today the first anniversary of his demise. Forever in our thoughts.

VELLA – ROSE MARIE, née Mamo. In loving memory on the first anniversary of her death. Her husband Michael Vella and family.

ZAMMIT – JOHN, 2.8.1990. In loving memory. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. His children and grandchildren.

