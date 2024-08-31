Obituary

VASSALLO. On August 29, BERNARD, aged 78, passed away suddenly and peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He will be sorely missed by his wife Lucia, his brother Raymond and his wife Mariella, his sister Dorothy Rizzo, his nephews and nieces, in-laws and their families, other relatives and friends. The funeral will take place on Monday, September 2, at 9am, at Ibraġġ parish church, followed by interment in the family grave at Siġġiewi cemetery. No flowers by request, but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ANASTASI. Cherished and ever loving memories of our dear parents, MARY and ALFRED, on the 22nd and 60th anniversary of their respective demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Andrew and Angela and their families.

GATT – SIMON. In loving memory of a dear husband, father and grandfather on the first anniversary of his passing away. Your absence is like a wound that has not healed. Your memory and all that you were we treasure and hold close within our hearts and there you shall remain, to walk beside us throughout our lives until we meet again. Marina, Giulia, George and Max. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SAID – CARMELA. Treasured memories of a dear mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, today being the 30th anniversary of her demise. So sadly missed by her family. May she rest in peace.

