Obituary

CILIA. On December 7, at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre, AMALIA, née Bonello, aged 64, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She will always be loved and cherished by her husband Perit Ġorġ, her sons Mark and Karl, Josephine, widow of her brother Angelo, her sister Lina, her brother Charles, Pauline, widow of her brother Reno, nieces and nephews, in-laws, family, friends and colleagues. The funeral Mass will be said today, Tuesday, December 10, at 3.30pm, at St Nicholas parish church, Siġġiewi, followed by interment at Siġġiewi cemetery. No flowers by request, but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and carers for their dedication and care throughout her treatment.

In Memoriam

ATTARD – EMILY. Loving and happy memories of our dear mother, today and always. Rest in peace. Her children and grandchildren.

BONNICI. In loving memory of LINA, a beloved mother and grandmother, on the first anniversary of her demise. Deeply missed and always in our thoughts and prayers. Rosanne, Mark and Veronica, David and Abigail, Gail, Adam, Luke and Jody. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

BORG – JOHN J. On the 19th anniversary of his death. Lovingly remembered by his brother George, Antoinette and family. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PIZZUTO – MYRIAM. In loving memory of a beloved mother and grandmother on the 10th anniversary of her demise. Deeply missed by her children Marcel, Moyra, Ray, Suzanne and their respective families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SULLIVAN – FRANCA, née Debono. Loving and cherished memories of a dear and beloved mother and grandmother, especially today the 52nd anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered by her children Marie Rose, John and Stephen and their respective spouses Franco, Edith and Marisa as well as by her grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

TANTI BURLÒ. Thank you MAURICE for your unconditional love, courage and never-fading wit. Your passing brought darkness in our lives, your memories colours. We miss you terribly. Kindly remember him today the 10th anniversary of his passing. Elena, Sebastian and Lydia, Mona and Joanna.

ZAMMIT LUPI – CONNIE. Remembering our dearest mama and nanna especially today on the ninth anniversary of her passing on to eternal life. So missed and yet always in our hearts, thoughts and prayers – Anna, Peter and Antoinette, Claire and Edward, Roberta and David and her adored grandchildren Maria, Nicholas, Andrew, Matthew, Shaun, Daniel and Timothy. Watch over us as you rest in peace in the arms of the Lord.

In loving memory of FRANCES MERCIECA widow of Arturo Mercieca, today being the second anniversary of her demise. Never forgotten by her children Philip and Tina, Paul and Jacqueline and Louiseanne Mercieca, her grandchildren Michael, Stephen and Zanna, Ramona and Greta, her great-grandchildren Jennifer, India, Beppe, Felipe, Lyla and Thomas, other relatives and friends. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.