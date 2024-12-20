Obituaries

DEPASQUALE. On December 18, ANTHONY (Tony), of Qormi, aged 81, passed away peacefully at Karin Grech Rehabilitation Hospital, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his great loss his wife Carmen, his children Etienne-Victor and his wife Miriam, Victoria and her husband Ian Mifsud, his grandchildren Maximilian, Marjan, Helena, Ann and John, his siblings Marie Therese, Maria Dolores and her husband Eric Psaila, Rosette, widow of his brother Joseph, his in-laws and their respective spouses, his nephews and nieces and their families, other relatives and friends, and members of the Legion of Mary. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, December 21, at 7.30am, for St Sebastian parish church, Qormi, where mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MICALLEF DECESARE. On December 18, EVA, born in Murek, Austria, living at St Julian’s, aged 88, passed away peacefully at her home into eternal life to meet her creator, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her great loss Hadrian, her dearest children Vincent and Günther; Ben and Renee; her beloved grandchildren Amy, Tasha, Alexia and Russell; Rita and Albert Petrocochino, David and Rowena Cassar Torreggiani, her brother-in-law Ronnie Cachia and her nephew David Cachia and niece Elaine Grech with their respective spouses; and her extended family of in-laws. Special mention of her carers: Sherpa, Belinda, Gladys, Shazia, and a sincere appreciation for the unlimited help provided by Hospice Malta. Funeral mass will be held tomorrow, Saturday, December 21, at 11am at St Julian’s parish church. No flowers by request but prayers and donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan/charitable institutions would be humbly appreciated.

VASSALLO. On December 18, MARIA STELLA, née Zammit, aged 99, passed away peacefully at Mater Dei Hospital. She goes to join her beloved husband Publius and her son Alfred. She leaves to mourn her loss Emanuela, widow of David, Sylvia and husband Paul, Joseph and wife Jane, Brigadier Carmel Vassallo and wife Mary Anne, and Doris, widow of Alfred, her treasured grandchildren and spouses, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchild, family and friends. Funeral mass will be said tomorrow, Saturday, December 21, at 9am, at St Catherine parish church, Żejtun, followed by interment at St Gregory Cemetery, Żejtun. Heartfelt thanks go to the Staff of Medical Ward 4, Mater Dei Hospital, for their dedication in caring for her over the past days, and the Żejtun Home.

In Memoriam

AZZOPARDI. We dearly remember today my beloved mother LILLIE and dear sister MARIKA CIANCIO forever in the Lord’s eternal embrace. Rest in peace. Margaret, Elena, Adrienne and grandchildren.

CURMI – JAKE. On your third anniversary today, we miss you dearly and love you always. Until we meet again, dear Jake. With all our love, mum, dad, Jerome and Kristy.

FARRUGIA – AMY ROSE. In loving memory, today being the 24th anniversary of her passing into the arms of Our Lord. A wonderful mother and grandmother whose loving care, thoughtfulness and captivating smile are forever embedded in our memories. Anthony and Mary-Anne, Christian and Francesca and Nikki, and her cherished grandchildren Philip, David, Martina, Julian, Matthew, Alexia, Sarah, Allan, Andrea and Alexander. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

LAURENTI. In loving memory of ROBERT, a loving husband, father and grandfather, today the second anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Remembered and missed every day by his wife Violet, his children Anna, Vanni and his wife Sue, Carlo and his wife Daniela, his grandchildren Luke, Michela, Nicky, Matthew and Rebecca, family and friends. A mass for his soul will be celebrated today at 4.30pm at the Simblija Care Home chapel, Naxxar.

SAMMUT ALESSI. In loving and unfading memory of ANNE, today the second anniversary of her passing to a better life. So sadly missed and always in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Her family.

In loving memory of our dearest mother VICTORIA ZAMMIT CUTAJAR who went to meet her Creator 14 years ago today. We love and miss you so much. Roberta and Sarah. We think of you in silence; We often speak your name; What would we give to hear your voice; And see your face again. A Mass for the repose of her soul will be said today at 7pm at the Salesians Oratory in Sliema. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In loving memory of GREGORY PISANI (27.1.1915 - 20.12.2008) on the 16th anniversary of his passing away, his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and in-laws would like to tell him that he’s still in their hearts. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be celebrated tomorrow at 7pm at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema. Rest in peace.

In loving memory of our beloved CECILIA DEGAETANO on the first anniversary of her death on December 20, 2023. Deeply missed by her husband Vincent, her children James and Mariella, Michael and Sarah and Corinne and David, her grandchildren Amy, Nigel, Nicholas, Matthew, Daniel and Emma, her other relatives and friends. A Mass for the repose of her soul will be said on Friday, December 20, 2024 at 5.30pm at the Salesian Oratory, Sliema. Family and friends are welcome. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.