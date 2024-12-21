Obituary

SCERRI. On December 20, PAULA, aged 78, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband George, her children Marilyn and her husband Mark Borg, Alexander and his wife Stefania, her beloved grandchildren Sarah, Luke, Nicole, Lauren and Leah, their respective partners, her brothers and sisters, in-laws, their respective families, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Saturday, December 21, at 8am for Our Lady of Mount Carmel parish church, Gżira, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

OLIVIERI. In loving memory of our dearest LOUIS, today the second anniversary of his passing away to eternal life. So deeply missed. Forever loved and treasured by his wife Elizabeth, his beloved mother Marie Louise, his sisters Josette and Brigid, his in-laws, nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest. Masses for the repose of his soul will be said today, Saturday, December 21, at 6.30pm at the Divine Mercy Sanctuary, Naxxar, and at 6.30pm at St Mary of the Angels church, Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq. A prayer is solicited.

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.