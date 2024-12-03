Obituaries

BRINCAT. On December 2, at Casa Antonia Residential Home, Balzan, JOSEPH of Balzan, passed away peacefully at the age of 91, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved sister Sr Maria Brincat and friends.

The funeral cortège leaves Casa Antonia tomorrow, Wednesday, December 4, at 2.30pm, for Maria Annunzjata parish church, Balzan, where mass præsente cadavere will be said at 3pm, followed by interment at Balzan cemetery.

Lord, grant him eternal rest.

Special thanks to the management and staff of Casa Antonia for their care and dedication.

BUSUTTIL. On November 28, at Mater Dei Hospital, GEORGE N., ex-High Commissioner and Dean of Diplomatic Corp in Australia, of Attard, residing in Mosta, aged 85, went to meet the Risen Lord and his beloved granddaughter Tara Malou, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his dear wife, Vera; his beloved daughters, Lucianne and her partner Henrik, Elaine and her husband Edmund; his grandchildren Gabriel, Timothy, Samuel, Malcolm, and Carl, their respective wives and partners, his great-grandchildren and his sisters Yvonne and Isabelle.

A mass to celebrate his life will be held tomorrow, Wednesday, December 4, at 9am, at Attard parish church, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request. Donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, and Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated.

Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CARUANA. On December 1, at Mater Dei Hospital, MARIO, aged 69, went to meet the Risen Lord, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. Always loved and never forgotten by his beloved wife Ana, his two daughters Daniela and her partner John Ross, Roberta and her husband Peppe, his grandson Luca, his sister Antoinette and her husband Ray, his mother-in-law Ġuża, his brother-in-law Joseph and numerous friends.

The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Wednesday, December 4, at 2pm, for Lija parish church, where mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2.30pm, followed by interment at Lija cemetery.

Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ELLUL. On November 30, at St Vincent De Paul Residence, MARY, née Genovese, of Paola, beloved widow of Carmel, passed away peacefully, at age 95, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her children Maria Dolores (Jeffrey) Sain in the US, Mario (Natalie) Ellul, Josette (Dominic) Agius, her grandchildren Alexandra (Mario) Borg, Victoria (Brandon) Coldwell and, Elizabeth Sain of the US, Richard Ellul, David Ellul, Mark Agius and Stephanie Agius, and great-grandsons Luke Borg and Charles Coldwell of the US, nephews, nieces, cousins, in-laws, other relatives and friends.

The funeral leaves St Vincent de Paul Residence tomorrow, Wednesday, December 4, at 8am for Christ the King church, Paola, where mass praesente cadavere will be said at 8.30am followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery.

May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

The family would like to thank all medical and nursing staff at St Joseph 3 Ward, St Vincent de Paul Residence.

In Memoriam

ATTARD MONTALTO – MARY. In loving memory of our dear mother, mother-in-law and grandmother. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Austin and Marlene, Lydia, Marie and the grandchildren.

BONELLO. In loving memory of MARYROSE, née Bugeja (Buggie), today being 10 years since her passing to eternal life. Lovingly remembered by her children Martin and Joanna, their respective families, and her dear brother John Bugeja. Not a day goes by that we do not think of you, and miss you dearly dear mama. May she rest in peace.

CUOMO. In loving memory of our dearest PAULINE who went to meet the Risen Lord 23 years ago. Her loving family. May she rest in peace.

DEMAJO. In loving memory of our dear mother and grandmother, APOLLONIA, on the 29th anniversary of her demise. Sadly missed by all her children, their spouses and her grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

PARNIS – MARION, née Raniolo, 1932-2018, on the sixth anniversary of her passing. Forever missed by Nadya, Ivan and Josie, Jan and her beloved grandson Karl. We still miss you so much mama. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

PORTELLI. In loving memory of a dear mother, FORTA, on the 20th anniversary of her death. Always remembered with love and gratitude. The Portelli, Asciak and Magri families.

In ever loving memory of The Ven. Bailiff Fra’ JOHN EDWARD CRITIEN Sovereign Military Order of Malta GRAND PRIOR OF ROME KNIGHT RESIDENT – FORT ST ANGELO on the second anniversary of his passing away. Deeply missed by Anton and Geraldine, Peter and Sarah, Ian and Sarah and the children – Eva, Dave, Bea, Nina, and Alex and by family and friends. Mass for the repose of his soul will be said at 6pm today Tuesday 3rdDecember at St Lawrence Conventual and Collegiate parish church in Vittoriosa. May the Lord grant him eternal rest

