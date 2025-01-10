Obituary

KING. On December 29, PAUL ARTHUR, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He joins his beloved son Paul Junior and his beloved granddaughter Rae King Spence. He will always be loved and cherished by his beloved wife Edwina, his beloved daughter Janine and her husband Tom Spence, his beloved daughter-in-law Vanessa, his beautiful granddaughters Imogen, Lucia and Noa, his brother Philip and sister Janet and their respective families, his in-laws, nephews, nieces, numerous friends from St Edward’s College and other friends from around the world. The Requiem Mass will be held tomorrow, Saturday, January 11, at 10.30am, at Jesus of Nazareth parish church, Sliema. May the Lord grant Paul eternal rest.

In Memoriam

CAMILLERI – MARISA. Treasured memories of a dearest wife and mother, today the 18th anniversary of her meeting with the Lord. Sadly missed by her husband Joseph, daughter Juliana and her husband Pierre, and her grandchildren Andrew and Nicholas.

D’AGATA – MARIE. In loving memory of a dearest mother and grandmother on the ninth anniversary of her death. Forever in her family’s thoughts and prayers. May the Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MIZZI − ARTHUR (CONSLU). On the 25th anniversary of his death, remembered with so much love, always in our thoughts and prayers. Miss you loads. Rita, Alan, Tisha, Nicola and grandchildren.

PACE ASCIAK – JOAN. Treasured memories of our dear mum on the seventh anniversary of her demise. Deeply missed and fondly remembered by her children, Albert, Annamaria and Patrick, Nathalie and Ray and her beloved grandchildren, Shaun, Krista and Neil. A mass for the repose of her soul will be said today at 6.30pm at St Julian’s parish church. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SCICLUNA CARLEY – MARY. In loving memory of our dear aunt, yesterday being the 30th anniversary of her passing away. Fondly remembered by her nephews and nieces Victoria, Theresa, Alfred, Sandra, Anthony, David, their spouses, children and grandchildren.

