Obituaries

BELLIZZI. On January 13, TANYA, aged 78, passed into eternal life comforted by the rites of Holy Church. Mourning her deeply are her beloved sisters Cecilia Pace O’Shea, Myriam Cassar Torregiani, Dora Galea and her husband Edgar and her brother Louis and his wife Marie, her nephews and nieces, Oonagh, Julian, Jeremy and Conrad, Alison and Iain and Philippa, their spouses and partners, other relatives and many friends. The funeral Mass will be celebrated tomorrow, Thursday, January 16, at 9.30am, at the parish church of Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Balluta. It was Tanya’s wish to donate her body to the University of Malta’s Anatomy Department. No flowers by request. Donations to the Poor Clares will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

COSTIGAN. On January 13, at St Catherine’s Home, Attard, ANNA, aged 85, went to meet the Risen Christ, surrounded by her family and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her great loss her most devoted sister Marie, widow of Fabio Insardà, her nieces Gabriella, Mariella-Pia Tabone and her husband Kevin Zahra, as well as other relatives and friends, especially those within the Malta Girl Guides Association to whom she was utterly committed throughout her life. The funeral cortège leaves St Catherine’s Home tomorrow, Thursday, January 16, for Attard parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 9am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family would like to thank Sr Maggie and the sisters as well as all the staff at St Catherine’s Home for their care and dedication in looking after her so lovingly during these last years.

In Memoriam

ARRIGO – CARMEN. Three years ago death came and took you away from us but not from our hearts. Your memory lives with us forever. We miss you mummy. Sadly missed by her children, Joanna, Marina, widow of her son Robert, Angela and Trevor, Veronica and Julian, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. May she rest in peace.

DEPASQUALE – MARIA V. Unfading memories of a beloved and devoted aunt on the 24th anniversary of her death. Lovingly remembered by her nephews and nieces, in-laws and their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MICALLEF – Perit WILLIAM F. MICALLEF, husband of the late Maria Dolores, née Preca. In ever loving memory, on the 23rd anniversary of his passing to a better life. His children Noreen, Peter and Paul and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MICALLEF TRIGONA. In loving memory of ANTONIO, today, the first anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Deeply missed by his wife Angele, and his children Krista and her partner Calvin, Stephanie and her husband Mario, and his granddaughter Elizabeth. Always in our hearts and remembered in our prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PADOVANI. Cherished memories of BERTRAM, a dearest father, grandfather and great-grandfather, on the 20th anniversary of his meeting the Risen Lord. His children Natalie, Anna, Silvana, Marietherese, Patrick and their families. Requiem Masses are being said today, Wednesday, January 15, at St Patrick’s church, Sliema. A prayer is solicited.

SHEPHARD. In loving memory of GEORGINA, née Griffiths, today the 28th anniversary of her death. Remembered with much love and gratitude by her daughters Mary and Lilian, widow of Lino Maistre, her grandchildren Bryan Maistre and his wife Jackie, Sharon Maistre-Welsh, John Maistre, and her great-grandchildren Georgina, Eunan, Carla, Luke, Jamie and Megan. Please remember her in your prayers.

THAKE. In loving memory of our beloved mother LINA, today being the eight anniversary of her passing. Forever in the thoughts and prayers of her loving and grateful sons, daughter and grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

