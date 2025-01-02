Obituaries

CASOLANI. On December 30, at the venerable age of 81, WALTER, son of the late Edgar Casolani and Maria, née Anastasi, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his son Ian and grandson Max, his daughter Dianne and Anthony and granddaughters Sasha, Mattea and Alex, his sister Bertha and her husband David Radmilli, his nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Friday, January 3, at 12.15pm, for St Julian’s parish church where a funeral Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 1pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Embrace Diversity (VO) will be greatly appreciated (Tel. 2141 7715/9965 8996, e-mail: info@embracediversitymalta.com). May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

KING. On December 29, PAUL ARTHUR, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He joins his beloved son Paul Junior and his beloved granddaughter Rae King Spence. He will be always loved and cherished by his beloved wife Edwina, his beloved daughter Janine and her husband Tom Spence, his beloved daughter-in-law Vanessa, his beautiful granddaughters Imogen, Lucia and Noa, his brother Philip and sister Janet and their respective families, his in-laws, nephews, nieces, numerous friends from St Edward’s College and other friends from around the world. The Requiem Mass will be held on Saturday, January 11, at 10.30am, at Jesus of Nazareth parish church, Sliema. May the Lord grant Paul eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BONELLO. In ever loving memory of our dearest JO, today the 40th anniversary of her passing away. Forever in our hearts and prayers. Jimmy and Carolyn.

BONELLO. Treasured memories of ROSE, a dear wife, mother and grandmother, on the seventh anniversary of her meeting the Lord. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Joseph, Maria and Alan, Victoria and Pierandrea, Julian, Sebastian and Vittorio.

CASSAR PARNIS. In loving memory of LOLLIE on the ninth anniversary of her passing away. Fondly remembered by her children Geraldine, Mark, Marika, Joanna, Dominic, Louise and their respective families. Mass for her repose will be said today evening at Tal-Ibraġ parish church. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

NAUDI. In loving memory of ROBERT, a dear and beloved brother, today the 17th anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his brother Anton and his wife, Marlene, in-laws, nephews and nieces. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. May he rest in peace. Today’s 6.30pm Mass, being said at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, will be offered for the repose of his soul.

SMITH – YOLANDA. Treasured memories on the 24th anniversary of her demise. She is fondly remembered by her children Blanche, Cecilia and Pat, her in-laws, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

ZAMMIT. In loving memory of our beloved RUDOLPH, today the 31st anniversary of his tragic death. Never forgotten and deeply missed by his father Victor, his brother Claude and his sister-in-law Louise.

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.