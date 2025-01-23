Obituary

GRISCTI. On January 20, at Mater Dei Hospital, ANTHONY, former Telemalta Corporation engineer, of San Ġwann, aged 88, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Joyce, née Azzopardi, his son Leonard, brother and sisters, in-laws and their respective families, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Friday, January 24, at 8am, for Our Lady of Lourdes parish church, San Ġwann, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BORG GRECH. In loving memory of JOSEPH BORG GRECH, Ph.C., on the 45th anniversary of his death. Never forgotten by his children Ninette, Joseph and his wife Marcelle, Renzo and his wife Evelyn and his grandchildren. May he rest in peace.

CAMILLERI. In loving memory of LOUIS, today the 24th anniversary of his passing away. Sadly missed and always remembered by his children Ray, Denise, Brian, Tim and their respective families.

FARRUGIA – Dr PAUL FARRUGIA, MD. In loving memory of a dear husband, father and grandfather on the 33rd anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his wife Maria, children Karen, Gianrico and Mark, in-laws and grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PULIS. In loving memory of ROSA, a beloved mother and grandmother, today the 14th anniversary of her meeting with the Lord. Forever in the hearts and prayers of her daughters Yvonne and Josette, her grandchildren Michael, Mark and Daniela and their families. Dear Lord, grant her eternal life.

RAGONESI. In loving memory of our dearest RENÉ on the 26th anniversary of his passing away. Sorely missed and always in our thoughts and prayers. Tania, Anita, Roberto, Joanna and Carlo. May he rest in eternal peace.

TORTELL. In ever loving memory of GINA, née Schembri, today is the 48th anniversary of her call to eternal life. Fondly remembered by all her children, relatives and friends.

Dr EDWARD ZAMMIT, MD. Treasured and loving memories of a precious and most beloved husband, father and grandfather who went to meet the Risen Lord on January 23, 2001. Dearly loved and so sorely missed by his wife Charlotte, children Maria, Jo-Anna, John Edward, Mark and their families. Jesus, Mary, Joseph.

