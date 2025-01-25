Obituaries

DINGLI. On January 23, at Mater Dei Hospital, CARMELO, aged 75, passed away peacefully. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Jane, his sons Carlos and his wife Daniela and Clifton and his partner Charmaine, his grandchildren Adam, Zak and Matthias, his mother Mary, his brother Joseph, his sister Joyce, their sons and daughters, their families, relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be said today, Saturday, January 25, at 9.15am, at Floriana parish church, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MANGION. On January 22, VICTOR of Kappara, aged 83, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He is deeply mourned by his beloved wife Josette, née Bonello, his cherished children Sandie and her husband Andrew, Theresa and Andrew. He will also be lovingly remembered by his treasured grandchildren, Luisa and her husband Malcolm, Christina, and Jonathan. Victor’s loss is deeply felt by his sisters Lina Briffa and Doris Bonello Ghio, his sister-in-law Daphne, and his brother-in-law and long-standing business partner Philip, his nieces and nephews, with whom he shared a special bond, and his many dear friends. He was a true gentleman, known for his great sense of humour. His presence will be profoundly missed. The funeral cortège leaves St James Hospital, Sliema, today, Saturday, January 25, at 12 noon, proceeding to St Julian’s parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 12.30pm. Interment will follow in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request. Donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BLAKE – VINCY. In loving memory of our mother, on her 22nd anniversary today. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her children Mary Anne, Roseanne, Lucienne, Stephen, Jason and their respective families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

BORG. In loving memory of our dearest father JOE on the 11th anniversary of his passing away to eternal life, 25.1.2014. Always in our thoughts and prayers Martin and Muriel, Anton and Sarah, Anne and Francis and all his grandchildren. A Mass for the repose of his soul is being celebrated today at 6.30pm at the Sanctuary of the Sacro Cuor parish church, Sliema. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CUSCHIERI. Treasured and cherished memories of Prof. ALFRED CUSCHIERI, today the 15th anniversary of his demise. Loved and so much missed by his wife Monica, daughters Astrid and Thelma married to Aaron Saliba and his grandchildren Aidan, Nadia, Rowan, Andrea and Chloe and family. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MICALLEF. In loving memory of REGINALD on the 24th anniversary of his demise. Sadly missed by his wife Doris, his children, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MICALLEF GRIMAUD – AURELIO. Treasured memories of a dear husband, father and grandfather who went to meet the Risen Lord eight years ago. Dearly loved and sadly missed by his wife Carmen, his sons Jean and Paul; their respective wives Ylenia and Lisa; his grandchildren, family and friends. A Mass for Aurelio will be celebrated tomorrow, Sunday 26, at 11am, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel parish church, Balluta. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MIFSUD – MARIE LOUISE, née Debono. In loving memory of a dear mother and grandmother on the second anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered by her sons Malcolm and Cedric, in-laws Greta and Carla and grandchildren Julian, Timothy, George and Mark. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

PACE – GODWIN, Senior Social Worker. In loving and unfaded memory of a dear husband, today being the 14th anniversary of his demise. Always in my thoughts and prayers. Sadly missed by his wife Nadine. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SLADDEN – TERESA (Tessie). Cherished and fondest memories of a dearest mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, today the fifth anniversary of her demise. Her children Raymond, Madeleine, Marianne and Sandra, their spouses and families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

ZAMMIT – INGRID. In loving memory of a beautiful friend on the ninth anniversary of her demise. So sadly missed. Christine.

ZAMMIT – TESSIE, née Glanville. In loving memory of a treasured and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who passed away 18 years ago. Always missed and never forgotten. Her husband Albert, children Patrick, AnneMarie and Adrian, grandchildren Ben, Nicola, James and Justin and great-grandchildren Fred, Lucy, Mae, Thomas and Olivia. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In loving m emory of GAETANO FALZON of Ħamrun today the 45th anniv ersary of his demise. Forever loved and never forgotten by his wife Lilian, his son Christopher and wife Silvana, his grandson Gianluca, his daughters Josanne and Lara Louise. Not a day goes by that y ou are not thought of, nor a moment goes by that you’re not so deeply missed. May our Lord grant his soul eternal rest Miss you Dad

JOSEPHINE PORTELLI née BRUNO WATERS on the 40th year of her passing away. Beloved wife of the late George J., adored mum of tha late Rosalie Freestone-Bayes, Dr Frank Portelli, late Tony, Anna Maria Vogel, late Victoria Busuttil, Joseph, Patricia Merlini, Rita Dimech Portelli and late Evelyn Vella Brincat, and all their spouses. Many grandchildren still remember her love to them. Her great grandchildren do not know her but we talk about her with love. Sleep well, Ma, until we all meet again.

