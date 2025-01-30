Obituaries

AGIUS. On January 28, JOSEPHINE, aged 93, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She will always be loved and cherished by her children Louise, Lynne and her husband Chris, Nadia and her husband Alessandro, Ambassador Pierre Clive Agius and his wife Irena, her precious grandchildren Kristian and his wife Amanda, Claire and her husband Roberto, Andrè, Luca, Katarina and Rebecca, her great-grandchildren Emma, Amy, Lisa and Zara, her sister Vivienne, her brother Alfred and his wife Carmen, their families, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Friday, January 31, for the church of St Francis of Assisi, Ħamrun, where Mass to celebrate her life will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations to the Ursuline Crèche are greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family would like to express their gratitude to the management and staff at Dar l-Annunzjata, Tarxien, for their love, care and dedication.

MICALLEF. On January 28, at Mater Dei Hospital, ANNE, of Floriana, residing in Tarxien, aged 76, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She will be forever loved and cherished by her sons Ramon and his wife Karen, Robert and his fiancée Christine, and Aaron and his wife Francelle; her grandchildren Maya, Valentina, Zachary, and Thomaz, along with her family, friends, and all who knew her, will miss her deeply. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Saturday, February 1, at 8.45am, proceeding to St Publius parish church, Floriana, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 9.15am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice Malta, Balzan. May she rest in peace.

SCIBERRAS CAMILLERI. Mass to celebrate the life of TANYA will be held at 1.30pm on Saturday, February 1, at St Dominic church, Rabat. Do not feel obliged to wear black, and we ask that instead of flowers consider making a donation to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi.

VELLA. On January 28, CONNIE, née Fsadni, of Luqa, residing in St Paul’s Bay, aged 79, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband Alfred, her son Ian and his wife Sonia, her grandchildren Matthew and his wife Roberta and Amy, her brother Charlie and her sister Tania and their families, in-laws, other relatives and friends. Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, February 1 at 10am, followed by interment in the family grave at Luqa cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

FABRI. In loving memory of JOSEPH, a dear father and grandfather, on the 22nd anniversary of his demise. His sons Alfred, Robert and Noel and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MIFSUD – JOE. Treasured memories of a beloved husband, father and grandfather on the ninth anniversary of his demise. Lovingly remembered by his wife Georgette, his children Gordon, Steve, Glorianne, Melvyn, Carolanne and their respective families. May he rest in peace.

VASSALLO – GEMMA. Treasured and unfading memories of a dear mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on the 35th anniversary of her meeting with the Lord. Deeply missed and never forgotten by her family. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CARMEN BROWN - In loving memory of a loving wife, mother and grandmother, today the third anniversary of her demise. Always remembered and deeply missed by her husband Vince, her sons Adrian and his wife Elaine and Julian and his wife Amanda, her granddaughters Sarah, Lisa and Ellie, other relatives and friends. A Mass for the repose of her soul will be said today at 6pm at St Mary’s parish church (Knisja l-Qadima), Birkirkara. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In loving memory of TANYA ZARB ADAMI (1946 – 2024). On the first anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered and sadly missed by her children Mireille and her husband Simon, Brian and his wife Roberta, Christina and her husband Simon, her grandchildren, Emma, Samuel, Thomas, Lisa, Luke and Lexie, and her sister. Mass for the repose of her soul will be celebrated tomorrow, January 31 at 9am at St Patrick’s church, Sliema. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

