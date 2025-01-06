Obituaries

BORG. On January 3, MARYROSE, aged 90, passed peacefully away at her residence in Balzan comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her great loss her children Fr David OFM Conv, Peter and his wife Felicity née Zahra, Tanya and her husband Mark Fenech, Steven and Angela, her grandchildren Karl, Janet, Steven Jr, Katrina, Julian and Andrew, her brother Amabile, her sister Louise, other relatives and friends and her live-in carer Lorna, supported by her other carers Jocelyn and Jenny. Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated tomorrow Tuesday, January 7 at 2.30pm at St Francis of Assisi church, Birkirkara, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

VASSALLO. On January 1, at Casa Antonia Care Home, Balzan, NICOLINA, aged 93, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She will always be loved and remembered by her children Margaret, Lucienne, Jesmond and their spouses, her beloved grandchildren Amy, Michelle, Jessica, Jerome and Matthea, her sister Carmen, other relatives and friends. Funeral Mass will be celebrated tomorrow Tuesday, January 7 at 8.30am, at the Minor Basilica of Christ the King, Paola, followed by interment at Gudja cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ABELA – MARIA ELENA (Mariella), née Refalo. Treasured memories of a very beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who was called to eternal life six years ago. So dearly loved, will always be remembered and so deeply missed. Our prayerful thoughts, her daughters Jocelyne and her husband Willem, Caroline and her husband Andrew, her grandchildren Michael, Nadine, Amanda, Fiona and Lisa and her great-granddaughters Mia and Clara.

FIORENTINO. In loving memory of EMMANUEL, today the 17th anniversary of his passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His brother Mario and Antoinette, relatives and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

LA FERLA. In loving memory of MARY ROSE on the 11th anniversary of her demise. Sadly missed by her children Alberta and Vittorio and their respective families. A Mass for the repose of her soul will be said today at 6.30pm at the Immaculate Conception parish church, Tal-Ibraġ. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SALNITRO – CATHERINE. Those we love don’t go away, they walk beside us every day. Treasured memories of a dear mother and grandmother. Her family.

ZAMMIT – LUCY. In loving memory, on the 16th anniversary of her death. Much loved and sadly missed by her five daughters, sons-in-law and grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In loving memory of MARIE THERESE CAMILLERI, née LASPINA on the 27th anniversary of her demise. Today’s 6.30pm Mass celebrated at St Mary’s parish church, Attard, will be offered for the repose of her soul.

