OBITUARY

RIZZO. On July 17, at Simblija Care Home, Naxxar, JOSEPH, passed away comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his sons Chris and his wife Elaine, Keith and his wife Lorraine, his daughter Maria and her husband Alfred Pisani, Denise, widow of his son Steven, and his beloved grandchildren Mark, Michael, Francesca, Lisa, Alexandra, Marcus, Nicholas, Gabriella, Nigel and Rebecca. He also leaves to mourn his loss his brother John, his sister Ena and her husband Edwin Mifsud, other relatives and friends.

Mass præsente cadavere will be said today, Saturday, July 20 at 8.30am at Iklin parish church, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery.

Lord, grant him eternal rest.

REQUIEM MASS

Today’s 6.30pm mass at Tal-Ibraġ parish church will be offered for the repose of the souls of MARYROSE and BERNARD BORDA. Lord, grant them eternal rest.

IN MEMORIAM

BORDA – MARYROSE. Today being the eighth anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered and loved by Sandra and Steve, Kristina and Ian and Andrew. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

BORDA. Cherished memories of MARYROSE, today being the eighth anniversary of her passing away. Sadly missed by James and Lydia, Matthew and Julia. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CALLEJA URRY – MARUZZA. In loving memory, today being the 13th anniversary of her demise. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Deeply missed by her daughters Henriette and Glorya and their families. May she rest in peace.

Time slips by and life goes on,

But from our hearts you are never gone.

We think about you always,

And talk about you too.

We have so many memories

But we wish we still had you.

FAVA. Unfading and treasured memories of a dearly beloved husband, MARIO FAVA, B.Pharm. who went to meet the Risen Lord two years ago. He lives forever in my heart ‒ miss you sorely Mario, you were special. Today’s 5.30pm mass at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, will be offered for his kind soul to rest in the Lord’s eternal kingdom. Antoinette.

MICOVIC – MILOVAN. In affectionate memory of our loving father and grandfather on the anniversary of his death. May God continue to keep him in His loving arms. “In God is my salvation and my glory ‒ the rock of my strength and my refuge.” Psalm 61/7. Milica, Monica, Roberta, Andrea and Mark.

In loving memory of GINO CAMILLERI 6.6.1950-20.7.2014 A beloved husband, father and grandfather deeply missed on this 10th anniversary of his passing away Always in our thoughts and prayers A memorial Mass will be held today at the chapel, St Aloysius College, Birkirkara at 6.30pm (entrance from main door)

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.