Obituaries

CAMILLERI-GAGLIONE, ALFRED, on July 19. Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated on Tuesday, July 23, at 8.30am at Qawra parish church, followed by interment at the Divine Mercy Cemetery, St Paul’s Bay. The family would like to thank the staff at The Imperial, Sliema, for their care and dedication. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Malta Parkinsons Disease Association will be appreciated. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

CREMONA. On Friday 19, at his residence, Chevalier Comm. Dr JAIME H., KStJ, MD, FICS, FACOG, FACS, president St John Rescue Corps, aged 87, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his wife Elizabeth, in-laws, nephews and nieces. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Tuesday, July 23, at 8am, for the parish church of Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Balluta, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SCICLUNA. On July 19, at Mater Dei Hospital, CARMELA, k/a LINA (ex-Central Bank employee), aged 95, sister to the late Maria Lapira and the late Paul, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Mother Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her sister-in-law Winifred, her nephews Mario and Rita, David and M’Rose, John and Jacqueline, her late niece Anna’s spouse Andrew Attard, her grandnephews and grandnieces Anthony and Elena, Nicola and Daniel, James and Dana, Sandra and Alessio, Adriana and Russell, Rachel and Jason, her great-nephews and great-nieces, other relatives and friends, and carers at the Imperial Home, Sliema. The funeral cortege leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Tuesday, July 23 at 8.15am for Sacro Cuor parish church, Sliema where mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated at 9am followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BORG. In loving memory of LOUIS, a dear husband, father and grandfather, on the third anniversary of his passing away. He is deeply missed by his wife Edith, his son Mark, his daughter Roanna and her husband Stephen and grandchildren Julian and Kathryn. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BRISCOE – MICHAEL. Everlasting memories of a beloved husband, father, and grandfather on the 27th anniversary of his demise.

Your presence we miss

Your memory we treasure

Loving you always

Forgetting you never.

His wife Josephine, sons Richard, James and Michael, in-laws, and his beloved granddaughters Karen, Diane, Rebecca, Michaela, Dawn, and Faye. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CAMILLERI – ALBERT. On the anniversary of his passing away.

Death leaves a heartache

No one can heal.

Love leaves a memory

No one can steal.

Always in our thoughts and prayers, your loving children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, John and Bernadette, Loraine and Keith, Lisa and Mark, Nigel, Julia and Emma. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

COPPINI. On the 13th anniversary of the demise of ALBERT of Sliema, who met the Risen Lord on 21.7.2011. He is deeply missed by his son David, grandchildren Amy and Jean-Jacques, family and friends. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

DEMARCO. Treasured and unfading memories of my beloved husband IVAN, today being the 34th anniversary of his demise. Sadly missed, and now as ever so close to my heart, Rita.

DEMARCO. In loving memory of our dear son IVAN on the 34th anniversary of his tragic death. Always in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. Deeply missed and forever loved. Salvinu and Josephine. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

DEMARCO – IVAN. In loving memory of a dear brother and uncle who passed away to eternal life on July 21, 1990. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Sandro and Laura.

MALLIA – Chev. Dr PAUL MALLIA, LLD. In memory of a loving father and grandfather on the 19th anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered and sadly missed. Michael, Jo Anna, and Tonio, in-laws and grandchildren. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

MIFSUD – MARIE LOUISE née Pace Floridia. Fondly remembered and deeply missed on the fifth anniversary of her demise. Forever in our hearts and prayers. Her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal peace.

RANDON. Cherished and unfading memories of our dear MARIO on the seventh anniversary of his passing away. Greatly missed by his wife Christine, his children Elisabeth, Mark and Ann Marie, their spouses and his adored grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SANSONE. In loving memory of ANTON, a dear father, grandfather and brother, today the fourth anniversary of his demise. His daughters, Nicola and Luciana, in-laws, grandchildren, brothers and sisters. Kindly remember

him in your daily prayers. Today’s 10.30am Mass at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, is being offered for the repose of his soul. May he rest in peace.

SCERRI. In ever-loving memory of EDDIE, today the 33rd anniversary of his demise. Michael, Babette and Erica.

von BROCKDORFF – ALBERT. Treasured memories of a beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather on the second anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Deeply missed and remembered with love. Nikki, Hugh and Janice, Greta and Michael and Ana and their families. We love you and will forever hold you in our hearts.

ZAMMIT – LOUIS, B.Pharm., MD. On the 28th anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his wife Beatrix, his children Stanley, Pierre, Marielouise and Antoine, their spouses, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Forever in our hearts.

ZAMMIT – PIO EUCHARISTICO. Fondly remembered, especially today, the 27th anniversary of his demise, by his son Paul and the Zammit family. A prayer is solicited.

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.

In ever loving memory of MARY COLEIRO a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, today being the second year since her demise. Fondly cherished and missed by her seven children and their families “When you look into muddy or choppy water, you will not see your face reflected. If you want the face of Christ, who looks on you, to be reflected within you, come away from the disturbance of exterior things, And let your soul be at peace” St Anthony of Padua A prayer is kindly solicited. May she rest in peace

The family of Dr GODFREY JOHN SANT (consultant radiologist) would like to thank the extended family and friends for all their support in this special period Particular appreciation goes to the doctor, Mater Dei Hospital staff and Fr Brian from Tal-Ibraġ parish church May God keep His hands on you all

In loving memory of a dear father and grandfather PIO EUCHARISTICO ZAMMIT on the 27th anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered and never forgotten by his son Joseph and his wife Nathalie and by his beloved grandchildren Alastair and Carolyn. A prayer is solicited