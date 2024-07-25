OBITUARY

WALKER. On July 21, SIMON ARTHUR, aged 73, passed away peacefully. He will always be loved and remembered by his husband Martin Azzopardi, his twin sisters Mandy Saunders and Louise Cooper, his in-laws Carmen and Anthony Azzopardi, Carmen and Tony Foland, Maryrose and Noel Azzopardi, and numerous nephews and nieces in the UK and Malta. Also by his dedicated carers Romnick, Paolo and Adrian.

The funeral will take place tomorrow, Friday, July 26, at St Paul’s Pro-Cathedral, Valletta, where mass præsente cadavere will be said at 11am. No flowers by request but donations to Dar Bjorn and Hospice Malta, Balzan, will be appreciated.

Lord, grant him eternal rest.

IN MEMORIAM

ELLUL – JOSEPH. Treasured memories of a loving father and grandfather, today the first anniversary of his meeting with the Lord. Always in our hearts and prayers. Deeply missed by his sons Jonathan and his wife Sephora and Shawn and his wife Victoria, his grandchildren Naomi, Angelica, Sophie, Jack and Kelly. A mass for the repose of his soul will be said today at 6.30pm at the Millenium Chapel, Paceville. May he rest in peace.

GATT. In loving memory of AFFIE on his 46th anniversary. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His wife Grace, Edgar, Diana, Simone and all the family. May he rest in peace, Amen.

PACE BALZAN. In ever loving memory of our dear JOHN on the first anniversary of his demise. Treasured and always in our hearts. Greatly missed by Nathalie, Jacqui, Peter and Elania, and Cristina. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

QUATTROMANI – ANTOINE. In ever loving memory of our dear father on the 21st anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered and never forgotten by his children Graziella and Mariella, Fernando and Marina, relatives and friends. A prayer is solicited.

SCICLUNA – HANNY. Remembered today and always with so much love by all his family.

SCICLUNA – JOSEPHINE. Treasured and unfading memories of a dearly loved mother and grandmother on the first anniversary of her passing to a better life. Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her sons Anthony and his wife Rita, Mark and his wife Elaine and her granddaughters Michela and Jamie, Carla and Karl, and her relatives and friends. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SOLER. Beautiful, unfading memories of our dearest and loved NIKI, a father, son and brother to Miguel, Jacques, Mary Anne and Kurt, on his fifth anniversary. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SOLER – NIKI. Remembering our dear friend on his fifth anniversary. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Simon, Filippa, Emilia, Paul and Helena.

WINSTON HASSALL On July 22, the Valletta well known artist, aged 75, passed away peacefully. He will always be loved and remembered by all who knew him. The funeral will take place tomorrow, Friday, July 26, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica, Valletta, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 10am. Gone but never forgotten. Rest in peace dear Winston

