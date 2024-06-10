Obituaries

AQUILINA. On June 7, JOHN, residing in Sliema, aged 79, passed peacefully away to meet the Risen Christ, surrounded by his loving family and comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his great loss his nieces Sharon and her husband Andrew Vella, Josette and her husband Mark Grech, Marthese and her husband Godwin Borg, nephews John Mifsud and his wife Genevieve, Patrick Mifsud and his wife Mary, Brian Mifsud and his wife Rosalind, his treasured great-nieces Angela and Elena, other nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Simblija Care Home, today, Monday, June 10 for Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment at Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest. The family would like to thank Hospice Malta and Simblija Care Home for their care and dedication.

de GRAY. On June 8, JOHN LEWIS, aged 89, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He will always be loved and cherished by his wife Josephine, his daughters Janet, Patricia and Doreen, his grandchildren Pieter and Annelies, Nick and Sylvie, Giulia and Donovan, Liam and Clara, and Cole, his great-grandchildren Mattis, Oliver, Selien and Ella, his in-laws, nephews and nieces and their families, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital at 1.30pm today, Monday, June 10, for St John of the Cross parish church, Ta’ Xbiex, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment in the family grave at the Addolorata Cemetery. Donations to Caritas Malta Epilepsy Association would be appreciated. The family would like to thank the management, staff and carers of Casa Arkati and those of Mater Dei Hospital, for their care and support. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

GALEA. Treasured and unfading memories of Dr ANTONIO GALEA on the 31st anniversary of his passing away to eternal life. A much loved father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Sadly missed and always in the thoughts and prayers of his daughters Anne Marie, Lorraine and Ronnie, and Victoria, his beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ZAHRA. In every lasting memory of our dearest mother ERSILIA, today being the 45th anniversary of her passing away to eternal life. Always in our thoughts and prayers, her sons Winston, Tony and Bella and Antoinette, widow of George, and all their families.

