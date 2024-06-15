In Memoriam

ASCIAK. In loving memory of ALBERT on the first anniversary of his passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His children Theresa and Edward and their families. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be said today at 6pm at St John of the Cross parish church Ta’ Xbiex. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ELLIS – RICHARD. In loving memory of a dear friend. Gone but not forgotten. Rest in peace. Joe and Grace.

ELLIS. In ever-loving memory of RIKARDU, a dear husband, father and friend to all on the 39th anniversary of his tragic and premature death. A lot of time has passed but memories never fade away. Fondly remembered by his wife Rita, his children Joseph, Tonio and Nathalie, in-laws, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. Kindly remember him in your prayers.

RIPARD – MARIE. Remembering our dearest mother on the seventh anniversary of her demise. Forever in our hearts and sadly missed by her sons Nick, Chris, Tim, Edward, Michael and Paul, and their respective partners.

TANTI. In loving memory of our dear mother LOUISE on the fourth anniversary of her passing away to join our dear father Joseph. Sadly missed and forever in our hearts and in our thoughts. Their children Maria, Joe, Vince and Anna, their spouses and their families. May the Lord grant them eternal rest.

