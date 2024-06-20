In Memoriam

BONELLO – MARGOT. Unfading and treasured memories of a loving aunt, great-aunt and great-great-aunt on the eighth anniversary of her meeting with the Lord. Deeply missed by her nephews and nieces Sandro, Liliana, Suzanne, Renato, Jacqueline, Rachael and Gerald and their respective families. May the Lord grant her eternal rest. Today’s 7pm Mass at Jesus of Nazareth parish church, Sliema, is being offered for the repose of her soul.

CIAPPARA – JOSEPH M. In loving memory of a beloved husband, father and grandfather on the anniversary of his passing away to eternal life. Sadly missed and never forgotten. You are always in our hearts and prayers. Ina, Teresa, Martin, Jennifer and Michelle.

FAVA – JULIET. Loving and unfading memories of a dear sister on the 18th anniversary of her untimely demise. Always in our hearts and prayers. David and Zsofia. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

JONES – CLAUDE. Cherished and loving memories of a dear brother, today being the 30th anniversary of his passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Deeply missed by Martin and Petrina, Myra, Rosanne, nieces and nephew. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

Cherished memories of a most beloved husband and father PHILIP DEBONO today the 22nd anniversary of his passing on to eternal life. Fondly remembered and sadly missed by his wife Therese, his sons Geoffrey and Michael, relatives and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.