OBITUARIES

ELLUL. On March 8, at Mater Dei Hospital, DOROTHY, aged 77, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She will always be loved and remembered by her husband Carmel, her sons Robert and his wife Rachel, and Matthew, her granddaughters Rebecca and Sara, and their respective families, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass will be said today, Wednesday, March 12, at 2pm, at St Gregory’s parish church, Sliema, followed by interment in the family grave at St Leo Cemetery, Żurrieq. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

FARRUGIA. NICHOLAS passed away peacefully aged 84. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Marthese, his children Joseph and his wife Yvette, Cynthia and Annamaria, grandchildren, his wife’s siblings and their families, relatives and friends. His funeral will be celebrated today, March 12, at Our Lady of Lourdes parish church, San Ġwann, at 8.30am.Lord, grant him eternal rest and may eternal light shine upon him.

GALEA. On March 11, at Mater Dei Hospital, MARIO, aged 76, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Doris, his daughter Alice and her husband Warren, his daughter Elaine and her husband Darren, his grandchildren Matthias, Zachary and Sophia, and their respective families, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass will be said tomorrow, Thursday, March 13, at 2pm, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel parish church, Fgura, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SPITERI. On March 11, ANGELO, aged 70, founder of Shuberg Radiators, from Qormi, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He will be remembered and cherished by his wife Josephine, his children Andy and his wife Martina, Antonella, Charlene and her partner Simon, his grandchildren Julian, Kylie, and Chanelle, his brothers Emanuel and his wife Ines, George and his wife Frida, Joseph, his in-laws and their spouses, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital, tomorrow, Thursday, March 13, at 1.30pm for the parish church of St Sebastian, Qormi, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

IN MEMORIAM

ABELA – LINO. Loving and treasured memories of a dear husband, father and grandfather on the seventh anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Rose, Henry and Christine and their families. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

CALLUS – DORIS, 12.3.2015. Loving memories of our dear auntie who passed away 10 years ago. Sadly missed and always in our thoughts and prayers, Alfred Pulè and his wife Jocelyn, Raymond Pulè and grand niece Monique Bonello Pulè. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

ELLUL – ANTONIO. Treasured memories of a dear grandfather, today being the 70th anniversary of his passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Sadly missed by his grandchildren.

FELICE. In loving memory of our beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother MARIA on the sixth anniversary of her demise. Forever remembered with much love and affection. May she rest in peace.

PORTANIER. In loving memory of our dear mother and grandmother, LUCY, today being the fifth anniversary of her passing to eternal life. Deeply missed by her children Edwina, George, Marie Claire, Louisette and their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

ZAMMIT TABONA – FRANCIS. In loving memory of a loving father on the 20th anniversary of his death. So sadly missed, always in our thoughts and prayers. Joseph, Susan, Jennifer and David, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

In loving memory of NICOLÒ RUSSO (22.10.57 – 12.3.14) on the 11th anniversary of his meeting the Risen Lord. Deeply missed and forever loved by his wife Sandra née Papagiorcopulo, his beloved children Carla and Mark, and the Russo and Papagiorcopulo families. “Io sono la risurrezione e la vita; chi crede in me, anche se muore, vivra; chiunque vive e crede in me, non morira mai.” (Gv.11:25-26). Mass for the repose of his soul will be celebrated Saturday, 15th March, at 6.30pm, at St Julian’s parish church. Relatives and friends are invited to attend.