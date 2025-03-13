Obituary

GALEA. On March 11, at Mater Dei Hospital, MARIO, aged 76, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Doris, his daughter Alice and her husband Warren, his daughter Elaine and her husband Darren, his grandchildren Matthias, Zachary and Sophia, and their respective families, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass will be said today, Thursday, March 13, at 2pm, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel parish church, Fgura, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

AQUILINA. Beautiful and unfading memories of our beloved MARIO on the second anniversary of his death. Always loved and forever in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. His wife Phyllis, his daughters Angele and Karen, their spouses and respective families, his sister Rosary and in-laws. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

BONNICI – PAUL. Remembering our beloved director on the 36th anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Your staff.

FLERI – WINNIE. In loving memory, on the 29th anniversary of her death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her daughter Angela and her husband Stephen.

MICELI – HENRY A. In loving memory of a loving husband, father and grandfather, today the 34th anniversary of his passing. Fondly remembered by his children, Mariella and Tonio, Sandro and Paula, Joanna, Marco and Claudine, Henri and his beloved grandchildren.

URRY. Cherished and unfading memories of KEVIN on the 17th anniversary of his death. Always remembered with love by his wife Carol, his daughters Francesca and Jeremy, Michela and Karl. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

URRY – KEVIN. Lovingly remembered on his 17th anniversary. His brother Joseph and his wife Sina, his sister Marie and her husband Stephen Formosa, nephew and nieces.

VELLA BARDON – LINA. In loving memory of our dearest mother, affectionately known as Nanna Li, on the 19th anniversary of her demise, four months short of her 91st year. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Mark, Klaus, Frank and their respective families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In loving memory of GREGORY GAUCI on the 15th anniversary of his passing away. Deeply missed by his wife Maria Anna, his daughters Josanne, Joan and her husband Brian, family and friends. Dear Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PAUL BONNICI (Ex-Director Paolo Bonnici Ltd.) In loving and unfading memories of our beloved father today being the 36th anniversary of his demise. He never looked for praises; He was never one to boast; He just went on quietly working; For those he loved the most. His dreams were seldom spoken; His wants were very few; And most of the time his worries would go unspoken too. He was there... A firm foundation; Through all storms of life; A sturdy hand to hold to; In times of stress and strife. A true friend we could turn to; When times were good or bad. One of our greatest blessings; The man that we call Dad. Your loving children Paul, Dorothy, Ray, Katherine and Simone, their respectively spouses, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. God, grant him eternal rest.

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.