Obituaries

BORG. On March 23, at Central Home, Mosta, VINCENT GODWIN, aged 83, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his daughter Simone, his son Luciano and his wife Charlotte, granddaughters Giulia and her partner David, Kyra and her husband Ryan, Kirsty and her partner Alexei, his sister Lillian, in-laws, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be said today, Wednesday, March 26, at 1.30pm, at Santa Marija ta’ l-Anġli parish church, Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BUTLER. On November 25, 2024, JOHN ALBERT, aged 85, passed away peacefully in California, surrounded by his loved ones. He was born in Malta on April 7, 1939, and later made California his home. Despite living in California, John always held Malta close to his heart. He is survived by his children Robert and his wife Addy, Paul and his wife Katherine, John and his wife Jennifer and Michelle and her partner Kevin, his grandchildren Brittany, Dylan, Elizabeth, Alexander and Jacob, his siblings Helen, Saviour, widower of Carmen, Victoria, Anthony, Phyllis, and their families, other relatives and friends. In accordance with his wishes, a memorial service will be held tomorrow, Thursday, March 27, at 10am, at St Publius parish church, Floriana, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. May the Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

CARUANA BISAZZA. Treasured and unforgettable memories of our dear SANDRO, a precious son and brother who was called to eternal life 31 years ago, today. Eternal life conquers death. We do trust in the Lord that we will meet again. Always in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. Laura, Claude and Nisha, and Leon. A Mass will be celebrated today, Wednesday, at 6.30pm, at Tal-Ibraġ church.

CARUANA BISAZZA. Remembering our dear friend SANDRO in a special way, today the 31st anniversary since he departed this world. Elise.

FIORINI – EDGAR. On the 20th anniversary of his demise. Very much loved but never forgotten. His sons Ferdinand, Michael and Adrian, their families and friends. Rest in peace, dear father.

GALEA – Dr GODFREY GALEA, MD, BSc., DRCOG. In ever loving memory of a wonderful father, grandfather and great-grandfather on the 29th anniversary of his demise.

Dad, your life was a blessing,

Your memory a treasure.

You are loved beyond words

And missed beyond measure.

Forever in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. Yvonne, Christina, Adrian and Sarah, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

MIFSUD MONTANARO – FRANCIS. On the fourth anniversary of his death. He is fondly remembered by his brother George, his sister Joyce, and other relatives. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Eternal rest given onto him, O Lord.

SOLER – JOHN (Wanny). Unfading memories of our dearest dad on this the 21st anniversary of his passing. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Sadly missed and fondly remembered by Walter, Arthur and MaryAnn.

