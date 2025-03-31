Obituaries

CARUANA. On March 28, MARION née Patiniott, aged 94, widow of Paul, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Susan and her husband Alex Agius, Bernard, Albert, Michael and his wife Claire, her grandchildren Andrew, Francesca, Emanuel, Daniel, Rachel and Mark and her great-grandchildren children Lucia, Massimo, Christian, Gabriel and Jacob, other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be said tomorrow Tuesday, April 1 at 8.30am at St Helen’s Basilica, Birkirkara, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, or Radju Marija, Rabat, will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MIZZI – Perit JOSEPH, of San Lawrenz, Gozo, former director of Public Works, went to meet the Risen Lord on March 29, aged 89. He leaves to mourn his great loss his beloved wife Tanya née Parlato Trigona, his brother John and his wife Elizabeth, his nieces Clare and Manuel Hili, Sandra and Dominic Apap, and Sarah, his faithful carer Myrna, in-laws, other relatives and friends. Concelebrated Mass to celebrate his life will be held on Thursday, April 3 at 4pm at San Lawrenz parish church, followed by interment in the family grave at San Lawrenz cemetery. Another Mass will be celebrated on Monday, April 7 at 9.30am at St Augustine parish church, Valletta. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

MICALLEF – Major ALDO H. MICALLEF (ED). Treasured memories of a caring and devoted father and nannu on the eighth anniversary of him being called to Our Lord. Lovingly remembered by Rachelle and Martin, Emma and Roman, James and Stephanie and John. Forever in our hearts and prayers.

VELLA – Dr LOUIS VELLA, LL.D. In loving memory of a dear husband, father and grandfather on the 10th anniversary of his demise. Greatly missed by his wife Marisa, his son Simon, his daughter-in-law Graziella and his grandchildren Gregory, Ana and Daniel. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In loving memory of KATHRYN FORMOSA today being her 17th anniversary. Deeply missed by her husband Stephen, her children Greta and Eric, Michael, Emma, and her sisters Sylvana, Mariella and her husband Wilfred and Diana, in-laws, relatives and many friends. Please remember her in your prayers. May she rest in peace.

Captain JOHN MIZZI (25.06.26 – 31.03.09). In loving memory of a very dear husband, father and grandfather on the 16th anniversary of his demise. Deeply missed by his wife Doris, children Marion, Desmond and his wife Annaliese, Jovan and his wife Gabi, grandchildren Jean Paul, Petra, Alex, Justin, Helen, Didi and Steve. May our Lord grant him eternal rest.

MAY THAKE, née GLANVILLE a beloved wife, mother and grandmother on the 20th anniversary of her death. Fondly remembered by her husband Henry, her son Conrad and his wife Anne Marie, her daughter Muriel, her son Joseph and his wife Veronica, her grandchildren Maria, Edward, Harriet, Andrew, Julia, other relatives and close friends. Those we love do not go away, They walk beside us everyday, Unseen, unheard but always near, Still loved, still missed and very dear.

