Requiem Mass

Hospice Malta are celebrating mass for the repose of the soul of MONICA ATTARD on Tuesday, May 21 at 6.45pm at St John of the Cross parish church, Ta’ Xbiex. All Monica’s relatives and friends are invited to attend.

In Memoriam

AMATO – ERMINIA. With the fondest of memories we remember our dearest mother, nanna and big nanna most especially today, the first anniversary of her passing. Gone but never forgotten by Helen, Madeleine, Edward, George and Mary and all their families. A mass in her memory will be celebrated today at 6.30pm at Tal-Ibraġ parish church.

AQUILINA. In ever treasured and unfading memory of YOLANDA, a most beloved mother and grandmother, on the 17th anniversary of her death. Immensely missed by her daughter Alice and her husband Pierre Farrugia, granddaughters Emma and Paula, relatives and friends.

BRINCAT – EDGAR (It-Taffy). Departed four years ago today to join his parents, Violet and Oreste. Fondly remembered and sorely missed by his daughter Sara, grandsons Gigi and Jazz, Jody, Joanna, his siblings, Joseph, Corinne and Donald and their families. Nothing changes, we miss you just as much today as the day you passed away. Until we meet again. Lord, grant them eternal rest. A mass to commemorate his life will be celebrated today at 6.30pm at Tal-Ibraġ parish church.

GHIRLANDO. In ever loving memory of VICTORIA on the sixth anniversary of her death. Never forgotten by her daughters Stephanie and Margaret and her son Robert, and their families. Always in our thoughts and prayers.

MANDUCA. In loving memory of JULIAN on the anniversary of his death. His family and friends.

MILLER – ADALGISA, née Grech. Although 50 years have passed since you left us, it still feels like it was only yesterday. In loving memory of our dearest mother, forever in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. Louise, Joseph and Elaine.

ZAMMIT. In loving memory of Dr FORTUNATO ZAMMIT, today the 21st anniversary of his demise, May 17, 2003. Fondly remembered and sadly missed by his children, Marie-Louise, Anthony, Rosette, Yvonne, Victoria, in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In ever loving memory of ANNA STANLEY on the fourth anniversary of her passing away. Those we love don't go away; They walk beside us every day. Unseen, unheard but always near. Sill loved, still missed, and very dear. Deeply missed and always remembered by her loving husband Colin, her son Christopher and his wife Annelise, her daughter Natasha and her beloved grandchildren Annah, Lisa, Michael, Steffie and Nick. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

