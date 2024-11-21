Obituaries

FENECH. On November 19, at St Vincent de Paul residence, ELVIRA passed away peacefully at the age of 85, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband Henry, her beloved children Mark and his wife Romina, Claud, James and his wife Romina, her grandchildren Nicolette, Andrew, Nathaniel, Mattea, Maya, Michela, Kristina, Francesca and her great-grandchild Kayleigh. The funeral cortège leaves St Vincent de Paul Hospital today, Thursday, November 21, at 1.15pm for St Joseph the Worker church, Birkirkara, where Mass præsente cadavere will be held at 2pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery. Donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GALEA. On November 19, at his residence, ALBERT, of Żejtun, aged 87, went to meet the Risen Lord, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He is reunited with his parents and siblings and is deeply mourned by his beloved wife Carmen, née Cefai, his treasured daughters Anna Maria and Marika, his in-laws Maria, widow of his brother Horace, Doris and her husband Lorry Bugeja, Giovanna and her husband Samuel Falzon, Tony and his wife Julie Cefai, Rita Cefai, Maria, widow of Edmond Cefai, cousins, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Thursday, November 21, at 2.45pm, for St Catherine parish church, Żejtun, where Mass will be said at 3.30pm, followed by interment in the family grave at St Gregory Cemetery, Żejtun. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, will be greatly appreciated. Albert’s loss is immeasurable, but so is the love he left behind. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

MIFSUD. On November 18, at Dar tal-Kleru, Birkirkara, Fr FRANCIS MIFSUD passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. Deeply mourned by his sister Miriam, widow of Rennie Fenech Russell, his niece Shirley and her husband Raymond Mercieca, their son Daniel, cousins, other relatives and friends. A Mass to celebrate his life will be held on Saturday, November 23, at 9am, at Żejtun parish church, followed by interment at Żejtun cemetery. Donations to Dar tal-Kleru, Birkirkara, or Dar Nazareth, Żejtun, will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest. Grateful thanks to the staff at Dar tal-Kleru for their dedicated care.

SAMMUT. On November 4, at St Vincent de Paul residence, EMANUEL, of Balzan, widower of Rita, passed away peacefully at the age of 96, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved children John, Anna and her husband Stephen Montefort, Ray and his wife Marie, his beloved granddaughters Maxine and her husband Jean Paul Zahra, Corinne and her partner Alex Green, Julia and her husband Samuel Firth, his precious great-grandchildren Jacob and Arianne, his sisters Christine, Agnes and her husband Arsenio Brincat, his brother-in-law Joe Cutajar who lives in Australia, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Thursday, November 21, at 8.45am for St Theresa Sanctuary, Birkirkara, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9.15am, followed by interment at Balzan cemetery. Donations to charitable institutions will be greatly appreciated. It is the family’s wish that black should not be worn. Lord, grant him eternal rest. Special thanks to all the staff at Ward SGP2, St Vincent de Paul residence.

In Memoriam

De BONO. In loving memory of PAULINE on the 14th anniversary of her passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers, her daughters Suzanne and Marie Claire and their families. Rest in peace.

FENECH. Treasured and unfading memories of a beloved husband and father, THOMAS, today being the 18th anniversary of his passing away to eternal life. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. He is greatly missed by his wife Nadya, his sons Etienne and Jean-Marc and his wife Sarah. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FRENDO – GEORGE. Today the 36th anniversary of his passing on to eternal life. He is now joined by his beloved wife, Antoinette, who passed away 12 years ago. Both are deeply missed and fondly remembered by their son Fr George J. Frendo, daughters Maria, Joy, Elizabeth and her husband Gino Camilleri, Antoinette and her husband Joseph Camilleri, their grandchildren George Joseph, Malcolm George and his wife Maria Camilleri Pisani, Maria Chiara, her husband Michael Cauchi and their daughters Carina and Aurora, Anthony John, Francis James and Gabriella Vella, and George Charles. Always cherished in our hearts and minds. “Unable are the loved to die.” (Emily Dickinson).

In ever loving memory of JOSEPH G. COLEIRO a beloved father and grandfather, today being the 25th year since his demise. Always remembered with gratitude in our hearts for being the generous, loving person that he always was. We cherish the fruits of his abundant love and ask you Lord, to grant him eternal peace. Forever missed by his children, Janika, Karin, John, Ira, Mireille, Joseanne and Tutzi and their families. Mass for the repose of his soul will be said today at 6.30pm at Tal-Ibraġ church. A prayer is solicited.

To Thank

CAROLE BONNICI together with Greta and Pietro would sincerely like to thank Mgr. Etienne Sciberras who said Mass, as well as all the family and friends who attended the funeral, sent cards or flowers and offered a Mass for REGINALD BONNICI who passed away on the 21st October 2024. A Mass for his repose is being said today, Thursday, 21st November 2024, at 6.30pm, at St Gregory's parish church, Sliema.

