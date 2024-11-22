Obituary

MIFSUD. On November 18, at Dar tal-Kleru, Birkirkara, Fr FRANCIS MIFSUD, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. Deeply mourned by his sister Miriam, widow of Rennie Fenech Russell, his niece Shirley and her husband Raymond Mercieca, their son Daniel, cousins, other relatives and friends. A Mass to celebrate his life will be held tomorrow, Saturday, November 23, at 9am, at Żejtun parish church, followed by interment at Żejtun cemetery. Donations to Dar tal-Kleru, Birkirkara, or Dar Nazareth, Żejtun, will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest. Grateful thanks to the staff at Dar tal-Kleru for their dedicated care.

In Memoriam

ANASTASI PACE – Colonel TOMMY ANASTASI PACE, KM, OBE. In loving memory of a very dear uncle on the 14 anniversary of his death. So sadly missed and always in our thoughts and prayers. Gillian, Monica, Anne, Louise and their families.

CAMILLERI. In loving memory of our dearest mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt, VICTORIA, née Xuereb, on the fifth anniversary of her passing away to eternal life. Always in our thoughts and prayers, Mark and Caroline, Sean and Liz, Simon, Evie, Archie, Henry, and Atticus, Louise and Dennis Dowling, and all her nephews and nieces. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CASSAR – MARY ANN. Treasured memories of a loving daughter and sister on the eighth anniversary of her demise. Always fondly remembered by her parents Antida and Anthony, her brother Albert, relatives and friends. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

DEGABRIELE. Loving memories of our dear father PAUL who passed away 41 years ago. His children Carmen, Alfred, Frankie, Tony, Anna, in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

SHAW – NORMAN. Treasured memories of a dearest father on the 40th anniversary of his demise. Still loved, still missed and forever dear. His sons, daughter, in-laws and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SPITERI – FRANCIS. On the 14th anniversary of his demise. You will reamin forever in our hearts. Vivienne, Paul and all the grandchildren.

In loving memory of VICTOR KERR on the first anniversary of his passing on to eternal life. I missed you yesterday Dad; I missed you today; Tomorrow will be the same; I miss you everyday.

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.