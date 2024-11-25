Obituary

WIRTH. On November 23, GIORGINA, of St Julian’s, daughter of the late Joseph Henry Bonello and Hilda née Parnis England, went to meet the Risen Lord at the age of 92. She leaves to mourn her irreparable loss her husband of 68 years, Philip, her children, Marika and her husband Adrian, Francis and his wife Lucienne, Rita and her partner David, her grandchildren Francesca and her boyfriend Brian, Mark Patrick and his wife Michelle, Karl John and his wife Gillian, Andrew, Michael and his girlfriend Laurine, and her great-grandchildren Alexander, Sebastian, Nicholas, Jamie and baby Emma. She also leaves to mourn her loss Angelique and her family, her sister Marie Louise Saliba, her sisters-in-law Suor Elena, Jeannine and Anne, her nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves her residence in St Julian’s, today, Monday, November 25, for St Julian’s parish church, where mass praesente cadavere will be said at 11.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta and St Julian’s parish for families in need will be appreciated. May the Lord grant her eternal rest. The family would like to thank the doctors and carers for their support and dedication towards her.

ALBANOZZO – VICTOR. In loving memory of our dearest Victor on the sixth anniversary of his passing away to eternal life. Fondly remembered and deeply missed by his daughter Faye and her partner Jonathan, his brothers Joe and his wife Clare and their sons and families, and his other brother Robert. A Mass to celebrate his life will be said today at 6.30pm at Jesus of Nazareth parish church, Sliema. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ANASTASI – VICTOR and CARMEN, on their anniversaries. Lovingly remem­bered by Rosanna and family. Always in our prayers.

BORG SALNITRO – ROBERT. In loving memory of our dear dad, a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather, today the 17th anniversary of his demise. Sadly missed and forever in our hearts and prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest. Nancy, Marcelle, Marlen, Elspeth, Maris and Robert.

GATT – MARIA. On her eighth anniversary, lovingly remembered and greatly missed by her son Anthony and grandchildren Nicola, Katryna, Francesca, Michael, Nicholas and their families. May she rest in peace.

GRECH-MARGUERAT – Dr HUGO GRECH-MARGUERAT. Unfading and precious memories of a beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather on the 30th anniversary of his death. Warmly remembered by his daughters Maureen, Cecilia, Graziella and Sandra, their respective husbands, grandchildren, relatives and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ZAMMIT – LINA. In loving memory of our dearest mother and grandmother on the third anniversary of her passing away to eternal life. Always in our thoughts. Her children and their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

