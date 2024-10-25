Obituary

BONNICI. On October 21, REGINALD, aged 74, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He is deeply mourned by his wife Carole née Curmi, his daughter Greta and her husband Pietro, his beloved granddaughter Elena, his sister Nadia Degiorgio and his brother Pierre, his nephew Dr Damien Degiorgio and family, relatives and many friends.

The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, October 26, at 8.15am for St Gregory’s parish church, Sliema, where mass praesente cadavere will be said at 8.45am followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery.

May he rest in peace.

In Memoriam

AXISA. In loving memory of our dear brother GERALD on the 12th anniversary of his passing away. Marguerite, John and Jay, Peter and Marica and their families.

ELLUL-MICALLEF – PATRICIA. In sweet remembrance, today the fifth anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered and sadly missed by her husband, Roger, her children Robert and Michelle and their families, her sisters, in-laws, and cherished grandchildren, nephews and nieces. A Mass for the repose of her soul is being offered at the University chapel, today, October 25, at 6.15pm.

ELLUL-MICALLEF – PATRICIA. Fondly remembered by her sisters-in-law Margaret and Isabelle and their families on the fifth anniversary of her passing. A prayer is kindly solicited.

In fond memory of our dear father on the 23rd anniversary of his passing away to Eternal Life – WALTER V. CUSCHIERI. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Marie Thérèse, Joanna and Andrew, Gabi, Kathryna and Graham, Edward, Andrew, his grandchildren Thomas and Mandy, Timmy, Chime, Phillip and Marlis, Emma and Rudi, Stephan and Christina, Julian, Hannah and Miguel, Annabelle and Josh, his great-grandchildren Emilia, Charlotte, Benjamin, Giuseppe, Mia and Nicky.

