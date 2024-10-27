Obituaries

BUSUTTIL. On October 21, MAJOR CHARLES BUSUTTIL, RMA, aged 95, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church, in Perth, Western Australia. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Elaine née Zammit Tabona, his two sons Philip and his wife Sally, Mark and his wife Caroline; his four grandchildren Shara, Jamie, India and Elliot; his two brothers Alfred and Tony; his sister Maria Friedlander; all his nephews and nieces; his brother-in-law Barty Zammit Tabona and Val. May he rest in peace.

de’ CONTI MANDUCA. On October 25, at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre, Mater Dei Hospital, BERNARD, aged 72, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his sad loss Simone, his children Lisa, Caroline and her husband Luke, and Jenny and her fiancé Nigel, his grandchildren Alexandra and Charlotte, his siblings Marie Louise, Joseph, Thérèse, Jean, Louis, Ray, Hélène, Marguerite and Angèle, his in-laws, his many nephews and nieces, close relatives and numerous friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Tuesday, October 29, at 9am for Our Lady of Mount Carmel church, Balluta, where mass praesente cadavere will be said at 9.30am followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

DELICATA. On October 26, MARIO, family member of the Delicata Winery, aged 48, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his great loss his most beloved wife Rebecca, his parents Vincent George and Antoinette, his brothers Michael and his wife Priyanka, Matthew and his wife Stephanie, his nephews Timothy and Thomas, his niece baby Maya, his aunties and uncles, his cousins, other relatives, his parents-in-law Denis and Agnes Micallef, his sister-in-law Rachel and partner Michael, and his very numerous loyal friends who never left his side. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Thursday, October 31 at 8am for Annunciation parish church, Balzan, where mass praesente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family chapel at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GRECH. On October 25, ODETTE, widow of Paul ‘tat-Tentuxa’, aged 61, from Żabbar, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She will always be loved and cherished by her daughters Gaynor and her husband Manuel, Paula and her husband Shaun, her father John Rotin, her siblings, her in-laws and all their families, her carers, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, October 28, for the parish church of Żabbar, where mass to celebrate her life will be said at 3pm followed by interment in the family grave at Żabbar cemetery. Donations to Dar Bjorn will be greatly appreciated. The family would like to thank all the healthcare professionals involved in Odette’s care during her challenging journey. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

Edward Micallef

MICALLEF. In loving memory of EDWARD, who went to meet the Risen Lord on October 24, aged 84. With heavy hearts, we say goodbye to a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. His warmth, wisdom and compassion touched the lives of all who had the privilege of knowing him. Edward is survived by his loving wife Josette, his children Ramon and his wife Antoinette, André and his wife Daniela, as well as his adored grandchildren Giulia, Gaia, Kate and Andy. He is also remembered fondly by his siblings Evelyn, Albert and Mary, as well as his many dear friends. Funeral mass will be held at the Basilica of St Paul, Rabat (Malta) tomorrow, Monday, October 28, at 9am. Rest in peace, Edward. Though you will be missed, your memory will live on forever in our hearts. With all our love.

In Memoriam

BARTOLO. Loving and cherished memories of RITA on the 38th anniversary of her demise. A beloved mother to Freda and her brothers and sisters, and a loving grandmother to Vicky and Karl and his wife Daniela. Mass for the repose of her soul will be said today at 11.30am at Our Lady of Good Counsel church, Paceville. Lord, grant her eternal rest and keep her in Your loving arms.

BIANCO. Treasured memories of our dearest mother DORIS, née Brockdorff, today the 32nd anniversary of her demise. Always in our hearts. Her daughters Marika and Diane and her son Christopher, in-laws and grandchildren.

BONNICI – JOSEPH L. In ever loving memory of a wonderful father, today the 54th anniversary of his passing away. Always in our heart. Alfred, Lilian, Bob and Marilyn.

CAMILLERI departed family members – Mro. GIUSEPPE CAMILLERI, lovingly remembered. November and December birthdays. Lord, grant them eternal rest. Antoinette.

CHETCUTI-GANADO. Fond and loving memories of ANTON, a beloved husband, father and grandfather, on the fourth anniversary of his passing away to eternal life. Loved and fondly remembered by his wife Monique, his son Duncan and wife Susannah, his daughter Amanda, his grandchildren Nicholas and Kate, his brothers and sisters. Rest in peace.

FENECH. Fondest memories of our dear auntie KATIE on the 28th anniversary of her demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her nieces Jane and Frans and MaryAnn and Joseph, Rayan and Ben and Matthew. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

PULLICINO – FRANK. In ever loving memory of a beloved husband, father and grandfather on the fourth anniversary of his demise. A mass for the repose of his soul will be celebrated today, Sunday, October 27, at noon, at St Helen’s Basilica, Birkirkara. Dear Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In loving memory of ALEXANDRA AGIUS 1966-2019 Although I am dead you should not weep For my love is yours to keep My body and mind shall forever sleep But my heart will forget you never The touch of your hand and the smile on your face I will remember with God grace I shall keep as they lay me down to rest I’ll know that I have loved the best you see So please don’t weep I’m just asleep And my love is yours to keep. Lorry

In loving memory of our dear mother JOSEPHINE BUHAGIAR on the 18th anniversary of her demise Remembering also with love and great affection our father FRANK. Loved and missed by Roderick, Annemarie, Roseanne, Pantelis and Tino May God bless and keep you in His care

In loving memory of HENRY GAUCI BORDA Being the ninth anniversary of his demise, October 30, 2015. Never forgotten by his beloved wife Gillian, his three sons Adrian, Ian and James, his grandchildren Andrew, Michaela, Ella, Jacques and Maya, relatives and friends. You left this world so quickly, We still wonder why, For the saddest part of all, You never said goodbye. You left us so many memories, To us you were so dear, No matter when we needed you, We always found you near. You gave us all you had to give, Gifts both big and small, But most of all you gave us love,The greatest gift of all. Mass for the repose of his soul will be said on Wednesday, October 30 at 6pm at the St John of the Cross parish church, Ta’ Xbiex. Lord, grant him eternal rest

PISANI – PAULINE 1933-2021 Dearest mum, three years ago today. You left us beautiful memories, Your love is still our guide, Although we cannot see you, You’re always at our side. A mother’s sacrifice is never ending, but her love is never fading. Lots of love John Pisani and family

In Memoriam Chev. LINO SCICLUNA July 2, 1938 – October 25, 2018 on the sixth anniversary of his going to the Father’s house. Loved and remembered by his beloved wife, Marlene, his son Paul and his wife Nadine, his grandsons Matthew, Daniel, Nicholas and Marcus, his brothers Fr John, SJ, Joe and his wife Jennifer, and his sister May and her husband Edward Balzan, nephews and nieces, in-laws, relatives and friends. Rest in peace

