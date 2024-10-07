Obituary

CASSAR. On October 3, at Mater Dei Hospital, SYLVIA, née Vassallo, passed away peacefully, aged 74. She will always be loved and cherished by her husband Stephen, her daughter Daniela and her husband Francesco, her son Nicholas, her grandchildren Giorgio and Andrea, her sisters and brothers and their respective families, and friends.

Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated tomorrow, Tuesday, October 8, at 8.30am at Santa Maria Basilica, Mosta, followed by interment in the family grave at Mosta cemetery.

May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

SUSAN MULVANEY Treasured and unfading memories of a dearest wife, mother, and grandmother, l-Orizzont journalist and RTK and RadioMalta/TVM producer, today being the seventh anniversary of her demise. Sadly missed and fondly remembered by her husband Charles Sacco, her daughters Marika and her husband Marcel Gatt, and Daniela and her husband Robert Camilleri, her dear loving granddaughters Maya and Klara, her brother and sister and the widows and widower of her siblings, her in-laws, cousins, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends, especially her former contributors and listeners of her programmes. Grant her O Lord, eternal rest

