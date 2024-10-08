Obituary

CARUANA SOLER. On October 7, at Mater Dei Hospital, EDWARD CHARLES passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his beloved mother Lilian, his brother Alexander and his sisters Edwina, wife of Noel Barthet, Maryanne, wife of John Papagiorcopulo, Nathalie, wife of Raymond Ferris, and Roberta, wife of Mark Borg Busuttil, Michel Micallef, widower of the late Jacqueline and his aunt Marie Louise Agius, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends.

Mass praesente cadevere will be celebrated on Thursday, October 10, at 10am at the Jesus of Nazareth parish church, Sliema, followed by interment in the family chapel at the Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery.

May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

Requiem masses

Thursday, October 10, being the trigesima die of the demise of Sr THERESA CURMI, FMA, both masses that will be celebrated at St Patrick’s Salesian church, Sliema, will be offered for the repose of her soul. Also, all masses at the same church on Sunday, October 13, will be offered for the same intentions. The attendance of family and friends will be appreciated.

In Memoriam

ATTARD – EDWARD (Dwardu). On the 24th anniversary of his death. Never forgotten today, as always, by his children Victoria, Veronica, Vanessa, in-laws and grandchildren. Rest in peace.

AZZOPARDI – EMMANUEL. In forever loving memory of our dear brother on the second anniversary of his passing away. His brother Paul and sister Alda. May he rest in peace.

DARMENIA – ANTHONY DARMENIA, Ph.C. Treasured memories of a dear father and grandfather on the 38th anniversary of his demise. Forever in our hearts and prayers. His family. Mass for the repose of his soul will be said today at 6.30pm at Balzan parish church.

PERALTA. Loving, happy memories of LUCY on the 11th anniversary of her demise. Hugh, Christine and family.

In loving memory of Chief Justice Emeritus Dr CARMELO SCHEMBRI, LL.D. today the 27th anniversary of his passing on to eternal life to meet the Risen Lord. Deeply missed by his sons and daughters, their wives, husbands, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Always in our thoughts and prayers

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.