Obituaries

BORG. On October 7, MATTHEW, aged 43, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He now rejoins his parents Carmen and Norman and leaves to mourn his loss his son Thomas, his siblings Bjorn and his partner Kurt, Daniel and his partner Charlo, Carmelina and her husband David, his niece Kate and his nephew Jack, his aunties and uncles, amongst whom Bro David and Fr Martin Borg, his cousins, other relatives, colleagues and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Friday, October 11, at 9am for St Theresa Sanctuary, Birkirkara, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CARUANA SOLER. On October 7, at Mater Dei Hospital, EDWARD CHARLES, passed peacefully away comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved mother Lilian, his brother Alexander and his sisters Edwina, wife of Noel Barthet, Maryanne, wife of John Papagiorcopulo, Nathalie, wife of Raymond Ferris, and Roberta, wife of Mark Borg Busuttil, Michel Micallef, widower of the late Jacqueline, and his aunt Marie Louise Agius, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. Mass, praesente cadavere will be celebrated tomorrow, Thursday, October 10, at 10am at Jesus of Nazareth parish church, Sliema, followed by internment in the family chapel at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

CAUCHI. On October 5, at St Vincent de Paul residence, ALPHONSE, aged 78, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Mary Rose, née Camilleri, daughter Caroline, son Randolph, husband of Juana, grandchildren Karl and Julian, his sister Tessie, widow of Carmel, brother Alfred, husband of Maryann, sister Margaret, wife of Dr George Abela, his sister-in-law Rose, wife of Noel, and brother-in-law Joe, husband of Carmen, his nieces Maria, wife of Paolo, Katarina and Joanne, wife of Bradley, his nephews Tonio, Dr Robert Abela, husband of Lydia, Anton, Martin, husband of Dorianne, and Roger, the Headley family, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves St Vincent de Paul residence tomorrow, Thursday, October 10, at 8am, for St Publius parish church, Floriana, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9.15am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetry. No flowers by request but donations to Step Up For Parkinson’s, Sliema, will be greatly appreciated. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

PARIS – MARILYN, née D’Andria. In loving memory of our dearest mother and grandmother on the 28th anniversary of her death. Kenneth and Sarah, Simon and Nicky, Edward and Anna, Nicky and Jean-Paul, Alan and Faye and her 13 grandchildren. Requiescat in pace.

RAUSI. Treasured memories of ALBERT on the ninth anniversary of his passing away. Albert, Stephen, Veronica, in-laws, grandchildren.

ANNA FARRUGIA, née CASSAR - Unforgettable and treasured memories of a very dear, beloved wife and mother, today the 19th anniversary of her passing away to eternal life. Gone but not forgotten, always in our thoughts and prayers. So sadly missed by her husband Frank, her children Romina and her husband Giuseppe, Duncan and his wife Davina, Rachel and her husband Andrew, Malcolm and his wife Charlene, her grandchildren, her brother and sisters, their families and friends.

