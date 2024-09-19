Obituaries

BUTTIGIEG DE PIRO. On September 16, four days before his 90th birthday, the most illustrious and noble CAPTAIN JOSEPH BUTTIGIEG DE PIRO, DEI MARCHESI DE PIRO E DEI MARCHESI BUTTIGIEG DE PIRO, passed away peacefully at his home in Sliema. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Corinne née Eminyan, his daughter Victoria-Jane and her husband Roman Krejci and their children Pavel-Jan and Petra-Olga, his son David and his wife Priscilla and their children Isaac, Malcolm and Jack, his brother-in-law Alexander Eminyan and his wife Maud, his carers Bincy and Catherine and friends. Mass praesente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Saturday, September 21 at 8.45am at St Gregory’s parish church, Sliema, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza or the Salesians of Don Bosco will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CAMILLERI. On September 15, VIOLET, née Azzopardi, aged 91, passed away peacefully at St Vincent de Paul. Preceded in death by her husband Roy and son Pierre. She will always be loved and cherished by her daughter Angele and her husband Martin, her son Michel, her daughter Dominique and her husband Stanley. Her beloved grandchildren and their spouses Matthew and Geannie, Alex and Brandi, Sean and Paige, Nicole and Matt, Petra and Karl, Zack and Sarah, Kristina and Jackson, Jean-Luc, Francesca, and Jake. Her great-grandchildren Gavin, Abby, Charlotte, Lily, Justin, Hunter and Gianna. Her sister Gertie Dowling and sister-in-law Marion Mamo, her dedicated carer Debbie, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. Her life will be celebrated with a funeral mass praesente cadavere on Saturday, September 28, at 10am at Our Lady of Good Counsel church, Paceville followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. “With faith in Christ’s promise we entrust you to God’s everlasting grace and peace.”

MIZZI. On September 16, LILIAN, aged 93, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her beloved children Sandra and her husband Peter, Susan, Andrew and his wife Dora, Alex and Simone, her grandchildren Daniel, Cikka, Joe, Matthew, Adam, Anthony, Adel and Aaron, their respective wives and partners, her great- grandchildren Nina and Alfie, her brother George and his wife Jane, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Simblija Care Home, Naxxar, tomorrow, Friday, September 20, for St Gregory parish church, Sliema, where mass praesente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta would be greatly appreciated. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

ORLANDI. On September 17, in Livorno, Italy, MARCELLO, aged 81. He leaves to mourn his great loss his beloved wife Margaret née Staines, his children, grandchildren, brothers and sisters, in-laws, other relatives and many friends. His funeral will take place at Torre del Lago Puccini, Italy. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

DENARO – MAY. In loving memory of a dear mother and grandmother on the ninth anniversary of her death. Fondly remembered by all her family.

ELLUL – LAWRENCE. In dearest memory on the 25th anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Miriam and his children.

GULIA – The Noble MARY, née Borg Carbott. Sweet memories of our dearest mamà on the anniversary of her demise. So lovingly remembered. Maria, Phyllis, Doris, Wlhelmina, Georgina, Joe and Carmen, and families.

PORTELLI. In ever loving memory of my mother RITA on her anniversary and in remembrance of my dear father SPIRIDIONE. Peter Paul and Tania and grandchildren.

SAMUT-TAGLIAFERRO – LILIAN. In loving memory, on her fourth anniversary. Nicola and Paul, Katryna, Tabby, Justin and Sophie. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SAMUT-TAGLIAFERRO –LILIAN. On her fifth anniversary, lovingly remembered and sadly missed, Tabby, Nicola and Paul, Katryna, Justin and Sophie. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

A Mass for the repose of the soul of Notary PIERRE ATTARD will be said on Friday, September 20, 2024 at 10am at the Basilica of Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Triq it-Teatru l-Antik, Valletta, which date marks his 65th birthday. May God grant him eternal rest With great respect and admiration from all of us at the office

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.