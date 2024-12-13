The Gozo Philatelic Society (GPS) is exhibiting stamp sets themed ‘Nine months before – the Annunciation’ at Il-Ħaġar in Victoria. The display is in parallel with the extraordinary temporary exhibition of 40 European masters representing the Annunciation.

GPS committee member Rachel Debattista has prepared an exhaustive array of Malta stamps, including the 1977 Rubens’ tapestries set and stamps honouring Melchiorre Gafà (2017).

Also on display are four Christmas sets, namely reproductions by Anton Inglott (1980), 15th-century miniatures (1983), a design cover by Harry Borg (2003) and another cover of works by Emvin Cremona and Wistin Camilleri at Ta’ Pinu (2008). This set is signed by the designer’s cover, Paolo Camilleri Cauchi.

Two other sets show prominent features from Lunzjata valley as depicted by Cedric Galea Pirotta – the historic gate (2012) and the distinguishable fountain (2014), while the other set features the medieval chapel dedicated to the Annunciation at Ħal Millieri. The cover was designed by René Sacco in 2004.

Two processional statues are also included. Photographed by Mark Micallef Perconte, they include Balzan’s Annunciation statue sculpted in wood by Salvatore Dimech (2019) and the Tarxien artistic statue of the Annunciation by Xandru Farrugia of Żejtun (2022).

Il-Ħaġar museum is open seven days a week between 9am and 5pm. Entrance is free.