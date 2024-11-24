The transformation for the better that the Kottonera, made up of Birgu, Bormla, Senglea and their suburb of Kalkara, has undergone is incredible. On past experience, long-suffering residents in the four localities could hardly have anticipated the many infrastructural projects undertaken and the new services being provided. Until 2013, the Kottonera had to unfairly carry the burden of social and political stigma, a result of which no enhancement projects were carried out or completed, and commercial activity was perennially stifled.

A vastly different picture emerges today. Up to just a few years back, residents in the Three Cities and Kalkara would have needed spectacles to find the odd tourist strolling along their historical streets and waterfronts. Today, tourists are pouring into the region on overland transport and ferry services from Sliema and Valletta. The influx obviously needed to be addressed with new and specific services that cater for both residents and visitors.

The Kottonera and Kalkara have also seen a remarkable increase in the number of restaurants, cafes, museums, activities and attractions which draw hoards of local and foreign visitors. It is a real change that can be assessed not only by the Kottonera communities, but also the local commercial sector which thrives thanks to the unstinting efforts of the four dynamic local councils that the region is blessed with.

Inevitably, this change demands the region shares in the country’s next move – a further qualitative leap. The digital age requires the introduction of more universal sources of information and access. The recent launching of the talesofkottonera.com portal, a collaboration between Heritage Malta and Marketlink Ltd, is another quality step forward. Such initiatives form the basis as to how best exploit the Kottonera’s socio-economic wellbeing.

The portal offers a wholesome package of resources, historical facts, less known stories of the region, and many curious aspects of life in the Kottonera. A veritable collection for locals and visitors of all ages. The Minister for National Heritage, the Arts, and Local Government, Owen Bonnici described the portal as “reflecting our steadfast dedication to cultural preservation, and ensuring the stories of Kottonera reach a wider audience.”

The Parliamentary Secretary for Local Government, Alison Zerafa Civelli, said, “With the launching of Tales of Kottonera we are acknowledging our attachment to this significant region, and in the process, making our heritage more accessible. This portal is a very good example of how technology and the narratives can be harmonised for the benefit of future generations.”

Heritage Malta CEO, Noel Zammit, emphasised “the portal will help minimise the gap between the past and the present, breathing life into the vibrant stories of Birgu, Bormla, l-Isla, and Kalkara for people of all ages.”

All this forms part of the process of sustaining the positive transition of the Kottonera, reflected in the dedicated input by Local Government, local councils and the regional council. Add to this coordinated activity, the contributions from various local organisations, the local commercial sector, and the local communities themselves which can now vouch for the realisation of the new Kottonera.

Different generations are enjoying this reality, with many often nostalgically referring to loved ones who have passed away and how they would have enjoyed seeing “their” Kottonera winning back its brilliant past.

The progress achieved thus far does not mean there is room for complacency. Different sectors, such as cleanliness, public transport, and education among others, still need to be fine-tuned as the region joins the national quality leap. However, the Kottonera is today featured prominently as other regions on the tourism calendar. It is no longer credited with a sneaked paragraph in travel journals and magazines. The Kottonera has its many customs, traditions and other unique attractions.