It is an irrefutable fact that the Maltese disability sector has, over these last few years, been undergoing a steady and positive process aimed at making the lives of all persons with disabilities, their families, guardians, agencies and NGOs easier.

The common factors are equality and inclusivity. While electoral pledges are fulfilled, a thriving economy continues to sustain.

We do so out of conviction, as consecutive budgets have confirmed in both figures and attainments. So, can we now rest on our laurels? Certainly not. There is still so much to do in a sector that is as delicate in nature as it is challenging to all stakeholders, from the persons with disabilities themselves, their immediate relatives and guardians, to professionals and dedicated volunteers in the field.

Achieving equality and inclusivity does not depend solely on legislative fine-tuning but also on even stronger commitments as the sector gears up to the new challenges that an evolving world has the habit to concoct. Yesteryear’s safeguards do not necessarily reflect today’s realities and we are resolute in our ambitions to offer as much financial sustainability as we do in the consolidation of rights, regulations and individual care.

I have just had the pleasure of announcing yet another shot in the arm for the disability sector, aimed primarily at a special segment of the community – the parents of children with disabilities. They can now claim a maximum of €750 (from €500 last year) annually through a scheme whereby eligible applicants may apply for a grant on the expenditure incurred in seeing to the therapeutic needs of their offspring.

This grant scheme, set up to assist parents in financing therapy sessions for their under-16 children, replaces the previous tax credit scheme which, of course, took longer to administer and left out parents whose low income redeemed them from paying taxes. Refunds will now be issued directly to parents by the Commission for the Rights of Persons with Disability (CRPD). These refunds promptly and adequately cover those parents who either receive state benefits or depend on low income.

This grant scheme replaces the previous tax credit scheme - Julia Farrugia

For children to be eligible, they need to have an EU disability card and to be receiving treatment by a qualified and authorised therapist. This, of course, means there will be a lot more families benefitting from the financial support that this scheme sustains. Expenditures on therapeutic and medical services, specialised education and personal assistance are shielded by this scheme.

This broader method of simplification is a result of the constant feedback that we receive from families who require such backing. We seek to provide concrete and valuable support in a more accessible and transparent manner for parents to be able to concentrate on the well-being and development of their children without having to carry an excessive financial burden.

In the knowledgeable words of CRPD commissioner Rhoda Garland, “therapy is essential in the future development of children with disabilities and their skills to establish an independent living. This direct investment in the parents of children with disabilities relieves them from undue financial pressures”.

We have tried to make the submission of applications as simple as possible. All that parents need to do is verify the eligibility of the therapy undertaken and send to CRPD their applications enclosing receipts and invoices. CRPD will then verify the application to ensure that both therapy and therapist are on the approved list.

Parents will receive refunds – up to €750 in a given year – at the end of every three months. There are no limits and no expiry dates as to how many applications may be submitted during the year.

This timely shot in the arm for the disability sector during 2025 can be obtained by filling the necessary form available on the CRPD website https://www.crpd.org.mt/therapy-refund-scheme/.

Simple, straightforward and effective.

Julia Farrugia

Julia Farrugia is Minister for Inclusion and the Voluntary Sector.