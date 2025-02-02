Six beneficial schemes this year to serve communities in Malta and Gozo.

No less than six schemes to financially help local councils across Malta and Gozo were recently announced for this year. The schemes are primarily intended to back the successful implementation of ideas, projects, activities, and the realisation of aspirations of both the councils and their residents.

This is a concise appraisal of the schemes launched by the Parliamentary Secretariat for Local Government in collaboration with the Strategy and Policy Implementation Directorate within the Local Government Division, featuring the targets and benefits of each scheme:

Annual Cultural Activities 2025/2026 Scheme

Culture plays an integral part in the sustainable development of every country. Cultural activities in our towns and villages foster the principles of social inclusion, economic development, environmental sustain­­ability, harmony, peace and security – a concept acknowledged world-wide, not least in Malta.

The relaunching of this scheme is expressly intended to provide funds for local councils to continue to invest in and determining the cultural sustainability and well-being of residents in their localities.

The scheme, which will help sustain cultural activities to be held between Sunday, June 1 2025 and Sunday, May 31 2026, aims to generate a more positive socio-economic impact, coercion, inclusivity, solidarity, diversity, creativity, quality, health, and well-being, as well as more collaboration in the development of new local and international networks, including new and existing twinnings.

The scheme also signifies a commitment to the promotion of culture, the unique heritage of our localities, Maltese traditions, traditional culture and contemporary practices.

Expression of Interest – Financing Christmas 2025

Yuletide is a most loved period of the year among the Maltese people. Fully aware and appreciative of this reality, local councils join in the annual celebrations, taking initiatives that make sure all residents are part of the merriness of the season. Such activities also help the elected representatives to share in the spirit of joy, inclusivity, and solidarity with their communities.

The chief aim of this Expression of Interest is to give local councils the opportunity to organise such activities and initiatives that serve as the basis of joint celebrations along with their residents throughout the Christmas period.

Christmas also offers local artists the chance to share their creativity and innovation with the community, putting an accent on Maltese crafts and traditions.

Expression of Interest – Financing Carnival 2026

Carnival is one of the oldest cultural events in the Maltese Islands, spreading fun, spectacle, and a general feeling of bonhomie in the streets and public spaces of the towns and villages to the joy of both locals and visitors. At the forefront are, among others, the local bands, associations, and schools with their colourful costumes, floats, parades, music and dance. Recent years have seen a marked increase in the number of local councils participating in this annual cultural activity.

This Expression of Interest is designed to offer financial assistance to local council activities during Carnival 2026. This should help in no small way to make of Carnival a special occasion that instils a community spirit, more collaboration, and the setting up of local and international networks.

Financial initiative – Cleaner localities

Public cleanliness is one of the main challenges that localities in Malta and Gozo have to face everyday. A better and more efficient waste collection system, constant monitoring, and investment in new and more effective tools have helped in no small way to improve the situation, but there are minor elements within society that still need to grasp this awareness. Thanks to this Financial Initiative, Malta annually joins the rest of the world in the World Clean up Campaign, a theme that unites millions of volunteers, governments and organisations as they address the global problem of waste in the search for a cleaner, more ecological, and healthier world.

There is a common commitment among local councils to achieving a cleaner and healthier environment within their localities. This Financial Initiative is aimed at giving councils the opportunity to consolidate their work in this field by exchanges between communities at all levels of society. This can be accomplished through resident-centred activities, including children, and inter-cultural dialogue for more cooperation and communication among different localities, especially with those experiencing a multi-cultural reality.

Launched for the fourth consecutive year, this Initiative offers a global fund of €60,000, with each council benefitting up to a maximum of €1,500 (including VAT).

Maintenance and sustainability of major infrastructural projects implemented by the Central Government

A working system of maintenance and sustainability is a prerequisite for major infrastructural projects such as open public places to be kept in the best possible condition. Regular maintenance of such spaces is integral to providing security to residents as well as nurturing a sense of belonging and well-being within our communities.

It is why, for the seventh year running, funds are being invested into keeping in the best state possible major infrastructural projects undertaken in various localities by the Central Government. It is a direct investment in the local economy, as well as in the residents’ quality of life, providing them with the ideal amenities and security.

A local council will be benefitting from a maximum fund of €30,000 (including VAT) for the maintenance and sustainability of an eligible project.

Financing better and healthier communities

With a €2,000,000 investment in this scheme, the Local Government aims to assist local councils in implementing projects and taking initiatives of benefit to their communities’ better health and quality of life.

A community’s quality of life and health form a multi-dimensional concept from different aspects – physical, mental, emotional and social. While every locality is unique, Local Government’s chief role is to work for the attainment of a better quality of life for all residents by providing essential services, amenities and infrastructure by way of achieving a better living environment for the community.

The provision of effective services such as free transport for residents with special needs and the vulnerable, access to healthcare, education and social services, waste management, and public security, helps tackle stress while making life easier for all residents. Well-kept open spaces, recreational facilities, and streets and pavements kept in good condition, make a significant impact on their quality of life.