During Christmas, Archbishop Charles J Scicluna will lead a series of liturgical celebrations that commence on Christmas Eve and are open to the public.

On December 24, the Archbishop will preside over the First Vespers at 5.15pm and then lead the Vigil Mass on Christmas Eve at St John’s Co-Cathedral, Valletta.

At 11.15pm the Office of Readings, Christmas carol singing and the child’s sermon will take place at St Paul’s Cathedral in Mdina.

At midnight, the Archbishop will preside over Midnight Mass. The celebration will be broadcast live from 11.30pm on TVM, Church.mt, Newsbook Malta and RTK 103.

On Christmas Day, the Archbishop will celebrate Mass at 9.30am at St Paul’s Cathedral in Mdina.

This will also be broadcast on TVM, Church.mt, Newsbook Malta and RTK 103.

On December 31, Scicluna will celebrate a Thanksgiving Mass at 5.45pm at St John’s Co-Cathedral in Valletta, marking the end of the year.

Mass will be followed by the singing of the Te Deum and the imparting of the Sacramental Blessing.

On January 1 at 9.30am, Scicluna will celebrate Mass on New Year’s Day at Dar tal-Providenza in Siġġiewi and this will be broadcast on TVM, Church.mt, Newsbook Malta and on radio station RTK 103.

On January 5, the Archbishop will preside over an Epiphany Mass at St John’s Co-Cathedral in Valletta.

Mass will be broadcast on TVM, Church.mt, Newsbook Malta and RTK 103.