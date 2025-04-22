Archbishop Charles Scicluna signed a condolence book honouring the life of Pope Francis on Tuesday at the Apostolic Nunciature at Tal-Virtu, Rabat.

The pontiff, who inspired widespread devotion from Catholics but riled traditionalists, died on Monday aged 88.

The Argentine pontiff, leader of the Catholic Church since March 2013, spent 38 days being treated for double pneumonia at Rome's Gemelli hospital before seeming to recover and leaving the facility on March 23.

The public are invited to leave their messages from Tuesday until Thursday 24 April, between 10.00 am and 12.30 pm and from 3.00 pm to 5.30 pm.

Archbishop Charles Scicluna's message in the Pope's condolence book. Photo: Archdiocese of Malta

In his message, originally written in Italian, Scicluna wrote:

"Miserando atque eligendo (Having mercy on him, he chose him)".

"With these words of the Venerable Bede, Pope Francis reminded us that the Lord’s call is rooted in the experience of His mercy. He taught us, through both words and deeds, the style of the Gospel: closeness, tenderness, and compassion. Let us thank the Lord for the gift of a faithful, wise, humble and strong shepherd! Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord."

On Monday, following the news of the Pope's death, Scicluna said he will remember the late Pope Francis as a man who was direct, self-disciplined and who had a keen sense of humour.

Scicluna said that Francis taught people the value of mercy, noting that his visit to Malta in 2022 was marked by meetings with vulnerable people.