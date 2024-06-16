The Archbishop’s Curia has joined 23 other signatories that have endorsed the Malta Diversity and Inclusion Charter, and has become the first religious institution to do so.

Launched by CORE Platform and supported by the Malta Council for the Voluntary Sector, the charter aims to promote diversity and inclusion across various sectors of Maltese society. The formal written document outlines an organisation’s commitment to fostering diversity, equity, and inclusion in its workplace. It serves as a foundational document that communicates the organisation’s values, goals, and strategies for creating an inclusive and diverse environment.

During the signing ceremony, Curia HR director Rebecca Gatt highlighted the importance of an inclusive environment within the Curia and the Church: “We firmly believe that creating a welcoming and inclusive environment is imperative, not just because every individual deserves to be valued and respected, regardless of background or identity, but also because it reflects the richness of our collective talents,” Gatt said.

The Curia also wanted to be the first religious institution to endorse the charter to set an example for other religious entities to follow suit in embracing equality and respecting all individuals at the workplace.

HTTPS://CORE.ORG.MT/PROJECTS/MALTA-DIVERSITY-INCLUSION-CHARTER/