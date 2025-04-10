Shadows and Light is a contemplative show of abstracted visual imagery in organic hues and pared down compositions: these invite us to reflect on the presence of light — both literal and metaphorical — in times of uncertainty. Rich in texture, the works resonates with the landscape, Malta’s spirituality, and the way the sun plays across uneven surfaces.

Amongst the works on show, ‘Jum Ieħor’ (‘Another Day’) is a painting that, in the gentle orange of an emerging morning sun and the creams of golden stone before dawn, evokes quiet strength, the passage of time, and the promise of renewal. With its earthy tones and luminous warmth, it speaks simply of endurance, of pausing and beginning again.

“The message is simple yet profound,” says curator Professor Charlene Vella. “There is always another day.”

Times2 caught up with the artist to find out more.

