The Palm Court Lounge at the refined The Phoenicia Malta hotel outside Valletta is hosting an evocative exhibition titled Home is Where the Heart Is throughout December. Celebrated Maltese artists Kenneth Zammit Tabona and Mariam De Giorgio invite visitors into intimate, charming scenes of Maltese life through a series of recently executed paintings in watercolour and acrylic.

This collaboration celebrates the spirit of Maltese interiors and the warmth of the festive season. Each painting captures a slice of Maltese heritage, filled with details that evoke nostalgia and familiarity which will be heart-warming for the holiday season.

Zammit Tabona is a prominent Maltese artist known for his expressive watercolours that capture the essence of Mediterranean culture with finesse and vibrancy.

Christmas Eve blessing by Mariam De Giorgio

For Zammit Tabona, his watercolour palette leans towards delicate, translucent hues that capture the warmth and intimacy of Maltese interiors, but which can be much more intense such as the bright reds adding diversity to each composition. This is done to accentuate details such as traditional Maltese tiles, ornate furniture and still life elements.

His style balances intricate details with a looser approach that allows light and shadow to play across the spaces, imbuing them with an inviting atmosphere of timeless beauty.

The Artist and his Model by Kenneth Zammit Tabona

His work often showcases his passion for Maltese heritage, seen in his detailed renderings of local architecture, interiors and landscapes that embody a quintessential charm.

As both an artist and cultural advocate, Zammit Tabona has significantly contributed to Malta’s artistic landscape, using his craft to celebrate Maltese traditions. His works in Home is Where the Heart Is bring a graceful sensitivity to Maltese interiors, reflecting his lifelong dedication to portraying the warmth of local customs and spaces.

New Year's lunch by Mariam De Giorgio

Equally vibrant are the paintings by De Giorgio, who excels in acrylic painting and illustration, bringing her distinctive style to life with a bold use of colour and intricate detailing that is nonetheless quickly executed.

De Giorgio’s palette brings the colours of the Maltese home to life with striking clarity. Her painting style is more contemporary, with bold brushstrokes laden with paint. She captures the heart of each scene through expressive colour contrasts and dynamic lines, creating a sense of movement and energy.

The Veuve Perrin jardiniere by Kenneth Zammit Tabona

Her works exude a lively warmth, once again reinterpreting traditional Maltese interiors with a modern perspective, inviting viewers to celebrate familiar spaces in a fresh and spirited light.

Her art often explores themes close to Maltese identity, depicting scenes filled with traditional décor and familiar household elements. In Home is Where the Heart Is, cherished banquet tables and lively gatherings feature in her acrylics. Her

characteristic boldness gives life to cosy courtyards, joyful scenes of children and the warmth of family life around the dinner table.

Seasonal cheer is also woven into the exhibition, with holiday-themed pieces evoking a timeless Christmas spirit in Malta.

Skiet – silence by Mariam De Giorgio

De Giorgio’s paintings are all based on her recent experiences with her friends and loved ones and revolve around her close-knit family with paintings portraying a jovial yet intimate Christmas Eve dinner.

On the other hand, Zammit Tabona’s paintings are largely of imaginative settings, albeit being of places and people that he has come across and been inspired by.

From traditional decorations to candlelit feasts, these works offer a uniquely Maltese take on holiday festivities, making this exhibition one that will adequately spread Christmas cheer for everyone.

Home is Where the Heart Is runs at The Phoenicia Malta till the end of the month and is curated by Charlene Vella.