The Association of Tractor and Trailer Operators (ATTO) is calling for reduced bureaucracy in the work permit process for third-country nationals to tackle the critical shortage of Heavy Goods Vehicle (HGV) drivers currently impacting Malta’s trade operations.

The issue is not only limited to Malta. A recent report on driver shortage carried out by the International Road Transport Union (IRU) across 36 countries found a gap of over three million truck drivers.

“ATTO members are no strangers to this problem and we are currently in an open dialogue with Identità who are supporting us wholeheartedly in addressing this pressing matter,” said ATTO’s chairman Joseph Bugeja.

To address this issue, ATTO is proposing a streamlined special mechanism for issuing work permits for TCN drivers, thus prioritising national interests and trade efficiency.

ATTO recently also submitted its recommendations to the ongoing public consultation process, pointing out how since the COVID-19 pandemic, a global shortage of HGV drivers has emerged, with many countries increasingly turning to third-country nationals (TCNs) to meet demand.

“However, the lengthy and bureaucratic work permit processes in Malta are placing the country at a huge disadvantage in securing qualified drivers,” added Bugeja.

He pointed out that with approximately 80 per cent of goods movement in Malta depending on road transport, the shortage of drivers has now become a national issue.

“As operators continue to struggle to find drivers, third-country nationals can help maintain the smooth flow of goods to and from Malta. These drivers generally do not reside in Malta, instead returning to their home countries during rest periods, which means they do not place additional demands on national infrastructure or services, while still contributing to tax revenue,” explained Bugeja.

“Malta needs to remain competitive. A faster, leaner and more streamlined mechanism in the issuing of work permits for TCN drivers is in the national interest and we urge policymakers to act swiftly to support the country’s economic stability,” added Bugeja.

“Without significant action, this situation is only going to get worse,” he concluded.

This article was first published in The Corporate Times.