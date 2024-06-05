Audi has revealed a special edition version of its RS4 Avant to celebrate the estate car’s 25th anniversary.

The RS4 Avant Edition 25 Years will come with increased power over the standard car with an extra 19bhp meaning that the 2.9-litre TFSI V6 biturbo will produce 463bhp and have a maximum torque figure of 600Nm. The 0-60mph time is 0.4 seconds quicker than it was before at 3.5 seconds and the car has a top speed of 186mph.

The new model comes with RS Sports Suspension Pro, which is a manually adjustable coilover suspension setup which gives a 10mm lower ride height. In addition, customers will be able to lower the ride height by another 10mm to allow for an overall 20mm lower overall stance.

